Nearly 100 People Still Missing After Condo Building Collapses in Florida, Officials Reveal
19:10 GMT 24.06.2021(updated 19:53 GMT 24.06.2021)
by Gaby Arancibia
A 12-story residential building collapsed early Thursday in the Floridian town of Surfside, destroying 55 of the apartments and prompting a bevy of first responders to be dispatched to the area. Rescuers have evacuated dozens, however, many remain unaccounted for.
Law enforcement officials in Miami, Florida, revealed in their latest update to reporters that 99 people remain unaccounted for after the Surfside building collapsed in the area.
To date, officials have indicated that the partial building collapse killed at least one individual and injured 10 others. However, officials have also stressed that an official tally of injuries and fatalities remain unclear as the situation is still "fluid."
Approximately 53 people have been accounted for as of Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade police relayed to The Washington Post.
Surveillance footage released earlier Thursday captured the exact moment that the collapse occurred, and showed several lights on in some of the units when the building collapsed.
The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo unfolded shortly after 1:30 a.m., effectively trapping many residents who were likely asleep at the time.Commissioner Sally Heyman underscored to the outlet that individuals who have been designated as "unaccounted for" have been tallied as such "because they have not been heard from or have not called family or friends to say they are okay."
Heyman has also noted that the Miami-Dade Police Department's homicide unit is currently in charge of the investigation into the missing individuals.
US President Joe Biden has stated that he has been in contact with Florida officials, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Cava and US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), telling reporters earlier that he had a "long discussion" with Cava about the development. He further noted that federal resources are ready to be dispatched, if needed.Incidentally, the 40-year-old building's partial collapse took place a day after it had passed an inspection, Surfside Vice Mayor Tina Paul told the Post. At present, investigator are still unsure what prompted that collapse.
