Nearly 100 Afghan refugees shot dead by Iranian security forces

Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

Mar 14, 2017
Afghan-Iran_border_feb82022020816454920220208165905.jpg


Nearly 100 Afghan refugees who wanted to enter Iran illegally have been shot dead by Iranian security forces, and their bodies transferred to Afghanistan within six months since the Taliban took over, according to local officials. Local officials in Nimruz province said that scores of Iran-bound Afghan refugees were killed and hundreds were beaten up, reported Tolo News.

According to officials from the Herat Department of Refugees and Repatriations, in the past six months, over 460 wounded who have been beaten have entered Afghanistan from Iran through the Islam Qala border.

"According to relatives of the patients, the sick and wounded people were beaten on the border when they wanted to cross the border into Iran," said Jailani Sharifi, Nursing Director of Nimruz Hospital.

"The dignity of Afghans must be preserved and not disrespected. They should deport them with dignity," said Bismillah Sirat, a resident of Nimruz.

Afghans are not seen as human beings and are being oppressed," said Abdul Hakim, a resident of Nimruz. The body of 16-year-old Sohrab just arrived in Herat from Iran. According to the teenager's relatives, he was shot and killed by Iranian soldiers in Isfahan. Sohrab had gone to Iran illegally to find work, reported Tolo News.

"Sohrab jan wanted to go to Iran to work there, he told me 'I am going to Iran to help my father here in Afghanistan,'" said Mirwais, a relative of Sohrab. "Sohrab went to Iran once ten days ago, but he was deported from the border, the second time he reached Isfahan," said Mustafa, Sohrab's relatives. Some sources in Herat said that several bullet-riddled bodies have entered the province in recent months from the border of Islam Qala, reported Tolo News. "There are people who have been beaten, their arms and legs have been broken," said Mawlawi Abdulhai Manib, head of the Refugees and Repatriation Department of Herat. Tens of thousands of Afghans mostly youth are resorting to dangerous ways to get out of the war-torn nation after the Taliban's takeover on August 15 last year. (ANI)

www.aninews.in

Nearly 100 Afghan refugees shot dead by Iranian security forces during past 6 months: Local officials

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 8 (ANI): Nearly 100 Afghan refugees who wanted to enter Iran illegally have been shot dead by Iranian security forces, and their bodies transferred to Afghanistan within six months since the Taliban took over, according to local officials.
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
www.npr.org

A Nationalist Mob In Turkey Attacks Syrian Refugees' Home And Businesses

The attack on the neighborhood of Syrian refugees is a sign that the country's hosting of refugees is drawing opposition, and that may mean fewer Afghans will find refuge there.
This is what serious countries do...
but this happens in joke of a country
https://www.dawn.com/news/1641776
PESHAWAR: The police have arrested 194 Afghan nationals here on the charges of rioting, damaging public property and shouting slogans against Pakistan during the celebrations of their country’s Independence Day on Thursday night.

They are treated like kings here compared to the region but namak harami is off the charts
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
www.npr.org

A Nationalist Mob In Turkey Attacks Syrian Refugees' Home And Businesses

The attack on the neighborhood of Syrian refugees is a sign that the country's hosting of refugees is drawing opposition, and that may mean fewer Afghans will find refuge there.
This is what serious countries do...
but this happens in joke of a country
https://www.dawn.com/news/1641776
PESHAWAR: The police have arrested 194 Afghan nationals here on the charges of rioting, damaging public property and shouting slogans against Pakistan during the celebrations of their country’s Independence Day on Thursday night.

They are treated like kings here compared to the region but namak harami is off the charts
Deport them, imagine causing trouble in the country you're a refugee in.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Afghan-Iran_border_feb82022020816454920220208165905.jpg


Nearly 100 Afghan refugees who wanted to enter Iran illegally have been shot dead by Iranian security forces, and their bodies transferred to Afghanistan within six months since the Taliban took over, according to local officials. Local officials in Nimruz province said that scores of Iran-bound Afghan refugees were killed and hundreds were beaten up, reported Tolo News.

According to officials from the Herat Department of Refugees and Repatriations, in the past six months, over 460 wounded who have been beaten have entered Afghanistan from Iran through the Islam Qala border.

"According to relatives of the patients, the sick and wounded people were beaten on the border when they wanted to cross the border into Iran," said Jailani Sharifi, Nursing Director of Nimruz Hospital.

"The dignity of Afghans must be preserved and not disrespected. They should deport them with dignity," said Bismillah Sirat, a resident of Nimruz.

Afghans are not seen as human beings and are being oppressed," said Abdul Hakim, a resident of Nimruz. The body of 16-year-old Sohrab just arrived in Herat from Iran. According to the teenager's relatives, he was shot and killed by Iranian soldiers in Isfahan. Sohrab had gone to Iran illegally to find work, reported Tolo News.

"Sohrab jan wanted to go to Iran to work there, he told me 'I am going to Iran to help my father here in Afghanistan,'" said Mirwais, a relative of Sohrab. "Sohrab went to Iran once ten days ago, but he was deported from the border, the second time he reached Isfahan," said Mustafa, Sohrab's relatives. Some sources in Herat said that several bullet-riddled bodies have entered the province in recent months from the border of Islam Qala, reported Tolo News. "There are people who have been beaten, their arms and legs have been broken," said Mawlawi Abdulhai Manib, head of the Refugees and Repatriation Department of Herat. Tens of thousands of Afghans mostly youth are resorting to dangerous ways to get out of the war-torn nation after the Taliban's takeover on August 15 last year. (ANI)

Nearly 100 Afghan refugees shot dead by Iranian security forces during past 6 months: Local officials

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 8 (ANI): Nearly 100 Afghan refugees who wanted to enter Iran illegally have been shot dead by Iranian security forces, and their bodies transferred to Afghanistan within six months since the Taliban took over, according to local officials.
Pakistan treats these afghans with respect and humanly and we get bombed and hatred in return.

Iran literally machine guns them down and exterminates them, and the afghans respect Iran.

Why is the equation always backwards with these people? And why are Pakistani so naive??

Same thing happens with Pakistani Liberals who keep loving Indians that hate them and want to rape and Lynch them?????....

Why?
 
Dai Toruko

Dai Toruko

Mar 14, 2017
www.npr.org

A Nationalist Mob In Turkey Attacks Syrian Refugees' Home And Businesses

The attack on the neighborhood of Syrian refugees is a sign that the country's hosting of refugees is drawing opposition, and that may mean fewer Afghans will find refuge there.
This is what serious countries do...
but this happens in joke of a country
https://www.dawn.com/news/1641776
PESHAWAR: The police have arrested 194 Afghan nationals here on the charges of rioting, damaging public property and shouting slogans against Pakistan during the celebrations of their country’s Independence Day on Thursday night.

They are treated like kings here compared to the region but namak harami is off the charts
Iran should give them tourist visas and then send them to the Turkish border.
We will take care of them..
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Pakistan treats these afghans with respect and humanly and we get bombed and hatred in return.

Iran literally machine guns them down and exterminates them, and the afghans respect Iran.

Why is the equation always backwards with these people? And why are Pakistani so naive??

Same thing happens with Pakistani Liberals who keep loving Indians that hate them and want to rape and Lynch them?????....

Why?
Pakistanis are cucks
 
TNT

TNT

Jun 2, 2019
Shows that mullah regime is barbarians. Just arrest them and deport them, why kill innocent ppl that want to escape war and poverty and earn bread for the family? Iran have killed many such Pakistanis too that wanted to go to Turkey through iran illegally.
 
Sineva

Sineva

May 24, 2018
Just out of curiosity,how many afghani refugees have the western nations ,who helped to bring about the current state of affairs in afghanistan,allowed into their countries?
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
Pakistan treats these afghans with respect and humanly and we get bombed and hatred in return.

Iran literally machine guns them down and exterminates them, and the afghans respect Iran.

Why is the equation always backwards with these people? And why are Pakistani so naive??

Same thing happens with Pakistani Liberals who keep loving Indians that hate them and want to rape and Lynch them?????....

Why?
Slave mentality hasn't left
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
I do not support any harm to unarmed/peaceful refugees or illegal migrants. Just deport them if you don't like. That goes for refugees/illegals coming to Pakistan and Pakistani refugees/illegal migrants to other countries.
 
P

PakSarZameen47

Jul 23, 2021
Pakistanis are cucks
At the end of the day whilst I agree that we should stop taking more refugees, doesn't mean we behave like animals. We will be rewarded for our behaviour with refugees in the future, Allah is watching

Pakistans problem is poor leadership, need a patriotic technocratic government that puts Paks interest above all then we wouldn't be in this mess in the first place
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
They are la-din secular republics. Pakistan is citadel of Islam and homeland of MUSLIMS. So don't compare to those who have strayed from Islam. We don't subscribe to race, ethnicity or coiour as our religion does not reognize these - in Islam we are all Muslim brothers.

ISLAMIC republic of Pakistan.
Weren't you just pro-secularism yesterday?
 

