Nearly 10.75 lakh workers leave for overseas employment in current fiscal: Imran

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 26, 2023 (BSS) - Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad today said nearly 10.75 lakh people have left the country for overseas employment in the current fiscal year.

The minister said this while responding to a star-marked question raised by treasury bench lawmaker Ali Azam of Bhola-2 at the question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

"A total of 10,74,552 employees have already left the country for overseas employment to different countries across the world during the current fiscal year till June 15," he said, adding, while some 9.07 lakh employees went abroad in the last fiscal till June 15 in 2022.

In the current year, 15.59 percent more workers have already migrated for overseas employment compared to last year.

To export manpower, the government has a plan to sign agreement with some foreign countries, said the minister while responding to another star-marked question raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Habibur Rahman of Bogura-5.

These new countries are - Libya, Malta, Albania, Romania and Serbia.

