This article has indicated that based on the contract Nepal will sell the electricity to an Indian company and Indian company will sell the electricity to Bangladesh with profit.



According to a clause of India, only electricity business can be done under the bilateral agreement. That is why Bangladesh did not get the benefit of getting electricity directly from Nepal.

India received transit facility in 2016 for transporting goods through Bangladesh to the states known as Seven Sisters of India. Since 2010, India has been transiting heavy goods and food grains from the power plant using the Ashuganj seaport and Ashuganj-Akhaura about 45 km road without any fee.



Just two days ago, the first ship of Indian goods under the transshipment agreement between India and Bangladesh to facilitate the use of the port arrived at Chittagong port.



Due to the above there was an opportunity of negotiation. India could have revoked this clause for Bangladesh in return for the benefits Bangladesh has given to India in terms of transportation of goods, in terms of tax tolls. The unequal control policy that India has imposed on power imports, I think Bangladesh should fight it diplomatically.



If Bangladesh could not get any benefit out of it from India this will be a diplomatic failure of Bangladesh as now beside paying high price of electricity Bangladesh will have to pay toll and tax.



নেপালের বিদ্যুৎ কেন ভারতীয় কোম্পানির মাধ্যমে কিনবে বাংলাদেশ?

শাহনাজ পারভীন

বিবিসি বাংলা, ঢাকা

কীভাবে এই বিদ্যুৎ আনা হবে?

যে কারণে সরাসরি নেপাল থেকে নয়

দাম নিয়ে প্রশ্ন