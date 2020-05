There must be but i dont know if we can dig it. Its a decade old almost if i am not wrong.





However there is a pattern developing. Somewhere somebody is doing Pakistan a favor. Enemies of Pakistan were living well and healthy after Musharraf and the worst 10 years of PPP and PMLN we had to bear resulting attacks on our air and naval bases losing prized assets, Sahala check post attacked by NATO, US raid in Abbotabad and countless drone strikes.

Now terrorists are being taken out in Iran, Afghanistan for last year or so. There is complete harmony between Political and Military establishments with PM regularly meeting ISI head and briefed on internal as well as external threats which suggests that those who matter must have been authorized to do whatever needs to be done to safeguard Pakistan's interests.

