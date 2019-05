Rahul has done a lousy job in projecting his party.

He looks like another Asad Umer, all mouth no action. He was more interested to laugh, joke and try to belittle others, which seems to have backfired big time for India Congress. Dismal showing for them.



Arnab Gowswami is on fire. It seems he is a party rather than a newscaster.



Even Owesi is behind at the moment in Hyderabad.

I would love him to lose, to learn a bitter lesson. He had been badmouthing Pakistan a lot, he should be kicked out.

BJP candidate is leading on his seat.

