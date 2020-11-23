NCP will welcome BJP’s decision to merge India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, says Maharashtra minister

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik was reacting to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’ comment that Karachi would one day be a part of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Karachi would one day be a part of the “Akhand Bharat”. “We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat [undivided India]’,” Fadnavis had said, according to The Indian Express . “We believe one day Karachi will become a part of India.”

“We [NCP] have been saying that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged,” the Maharashtra minister said. “If the Berlin wall can be demolished then why not India, Pakistan and Bangladesh come together? If BJP wishes to merge these three countries and make a single country, we will welcome it definitely.”

I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists.”