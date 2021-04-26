NCOC opens vaccine registration for 40-plus age citizens: Asad Umar

Planning Minister Asad Umar Monday announced that National Command and Control (NCOC) meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting from Tuesday (tomorrow).

“Also the decision was taken to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group. If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register,” the planning minister said.



He announced that the inoculation drive to vaccinate citizens aged 40 and above against Covid-19 has begun.



The minister's tweet came after he presided over a National Command Operation Centre meeting earlier in the day.



Previously, he said: “Starting Sunday, walk-in vaccination for those who are between 60 to 64 years old will be started. Walk-in for 65 and above has already been open. All those 60 and above who are registered go to your vaccination centre and get vaccinated. Vaccination opens on Sunday also.”



As per the latest data released by the National Command and Control (NCOC), another 70 people lost their lives battling coronavirus in the past 24 hours (Monday) taking the death toll to 17,187.



NCOC said that 4,825 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours after conducting 50,161 tests. The number of active cases in the country is 89,219 with 4,862 patients in critical condition.