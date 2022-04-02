What's new

NCM has lost legitimacy.

Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
Discuss: The NCM clearly is a foreign conspiracy, hatched to bring Pakistan back under control of the Western imperialism. After the NSC statement regarding the ultimatum sent by the US President Joe Biden, the NCM has lost its legitimacy and therefore must be stopped in its tracks by the institutions like the honorable Judiciary.

Discuss, pros, cons and strategies.

Thank you.
 
S

shayyman

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 6, 2022
Article 6 of treason must be initiated against Opposition leaders and the one absconder sitting in London. IK gov must do this ASAP.
Otherwise all your diplomatic protests to US mean zilch.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
Horus said:
Discuss: The NCM clearly is a foreign conspiracy, hatched to bring Pakistan back under control of the Western imperialism. After the NSC statement regarding the ultimatum sent by the US President Joe Biden, the NCM has lost its legitimacy and therefore must be stopped in its tracks by the institutions like the honorable Judiciary.

Discuss, pros, cons and strategies.

Thank you.
Sir ap brothel mai gherat jaganay ki koshish kar rahay hain.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
This is the most humiliating thing for Pakistan, now those that have taken an oath to protect our country are pissing their pants and letting an external force dictate the direction of our country. Pakistan can no longer be considered a free nation.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
I don’t believe all the conspiracies being peddled and the narrative being built around the NCM. Imran is going for a plethora of reasons, the foreign conspiracy thing is a convenient scapegoat and narrative to use for why he is removed. Only problem is that he’s actually damaging our relations with other countries in an attempt to save himself.

It’s why the COAS came out with comments on foreign policy matters directly today, indirectly refuting and challenging the stuff Imran has been peddling.
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
shayyman said:
Article 6 of treason must be initiated against Opposition leaders and the one absconder sitting in London. IK gov must do this ASAP.
Otherwise all your diplomatic protests to US mean zilch.
Indeed surely since they went public they have enough evidence and as such should pursue cases against the alleged individuals. Unless this is done the legitimacy of IK's allegations will continue to be put under doubt reasonably so.

Side note, to all those loverboys deeply entranced by Imran Khan's wooing such that they think that Pakistan is going to disintegrate or collapse after he goes;
The bloodiest and most traumatic event for our nation-state which was the 1971 civil war shook Pakistan and yet it continued to survive and recover and the questioning for our existence ceased as we proved that we can hold our own and be a proper nation state.
Imran Khan going is the biggest false equivalence to this i have ever seen, the fact that this is being done is depressing to say the least.
 
12thPlayer

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2022
IK claim is bit doubtful because why he waited till 27th March for all this and when MQMP joined opposition he called NSC meeting. This all seems like political point scoring for PTI. Even if NCM is failed how can he run assembly with so many defections within his Party. His only option is to get his party in order and get majority in next elections.

Why Foreign Minister was meeting US officials on 21st March?

Most important today COAS General Bajwa said we have good relations with US and pretty much went against Russia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510147734250332161

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

www.dawn.com

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

Terms invasion a "huge tragedy", says Russia's aggression cannot be condoned despite its legitimate security concerns.
www.dawn.com
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
Jungibaaz said:
I don’t believe all the conspiracies being peddled and the narrative being built around the NCM. Imran is going for a plethora of reasons, the foreign conspiracy thing is a convenient scapegoat and narrative to use for why he is removed. Only problem is that he’s actually damaging our relations with other countries in an attempt to save himself.

It’s why the COAS came out with comments on foreign policy matters directly today, indirectly refuting and challenging the stuff Imran has been peddling.
We don't expect you to believe.

What Sharif and Bajwa said strengthened his argument.

Now everyone can see.

1648886047122.png
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
Jungibaaz said:
I don’t believe all the conspiracies being peddled and the narrative being built around the NCM. Imran is going for a plethora of reasons, the foreign conspiracy thing is a convenient scapegoat and narrative to use for why he is removed. Only problem is that he’s actually damaging our relations with other countries in an attempt to save himself.

It’s why the COAS came out with comments on foreign policy matters directly today, indirectly refuting and challenging the stuff Imran has been peddling.
He made the same statement the Prime Minister has made.
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
Horus said:
Discuss: The NCM clearly is a foreign conspiracy, hatched to bring Pakistan back under control of the Western imperialism. After the NSC statement regarding the ultimatum sent by the US President Joe Biden, the NCM has lost its legitimacy and therefore must be stopped in its tracks by the institutions like the honorable Judiciary.

Discuss, pros, cons and strategies.

Thank you.
IK will go home and PAkistan will again enter american camp against russia and not china. THis is what it is. Establishment ki kaapein taang rahi hain ameerika say :lol:
 
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
12thPlayer said:
IK claim is bit doubtful because why he waited till 27th March for all this and when MQMP joined opposition he called NSC meeting. This all seems like political point scoring for PTI. Even if NCM is failed how can he run assembly with so many defections within his Party. His only option is to get his party in order and get majority in next elections.

Why Foreign Minister was meeting US officials on 21st March?

Most important today COAS General Bajwa said we have good relations with US and pretty much went against Russia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510147734250332161

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

www.dawn.com

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

Terms invasion a "huge tragedy", says Russia's aggression cannot be condoned despite its legitimate security concerns.
www.dawn.com
He has not "condemned" anything. This is just Sanghi disinformation campaign.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
Jungibaaz said:
I don’t believe all the conspiracies being peddled and the narrative being built around the NCM. Imran is going for a plethora of reasons, the foreign conspiracy thing is a convenient scapegoat and narrative to use for why he is removed. Only problem is that he’s actually damaging our relations with other countries in an attempt to save himself.

It’s why the COAS came out with comments on foreign policy matters directly today, indirectly refuting and challenging the stuff Imran has been peddling.
US has history of toppling government. Also, Biden allergy to thank/call IK shows that IK knew that the US is already angry. I think that is why IK said ' he knew from August'
He is not damaging our relations with the US but taking a stance. Despite his multiple revelation that we want relations with all, just his 'absolutely not' on critical thing is highlighted. Perhaps, it was paddled by opposition to the US, that only IK is the problem and he will never cooperate with you.

Gen Bajwa may be palying good cop or like old double game or doing damage control, who knows. But instead of condeming russia he cd have said, that loss of innocent lives is matter of concern and we want a political and peaceful solution, the sooner the possible.

However, Pindi is dictating foreign policy if it is not IK stance.
Edit: Bajwa statment is balanced. He didn't say condem or anything. In fact he handled well, just its all gloves off that who makes forign policy. However, he forgot that despite 'cold' relations Russia never stopped or threatened RD93 engines supply.

But is that good? It just shows to the world that our houses is divided?
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
12thPlayer said:
IK claim is bit doubtful because why he waited till 27th March for all this and when MQMP joined opposition he called NSC meeting. This all seems like political point scoring for PTI. Even if NCM is failed how can he run assembly with so many defections within his Party. His only option is to get his party in order and get majority in next elections.

Why Foreign Minister was meeting US officials on 21st March?

Most important today COAS General Bajwa said we have good relations with US and pretty much went against Russia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510147734250332161

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

www.dawn.com

Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa

Terms invasion a "huge tragedy", says Russia's aggression cannot be condoned despite its legitimate security concerns.
www.dawn.com
All itehadis was intact at that time so if even he create a lil noise about the conspiracy, no one believes him and the way he has achieved a lot, he may be left with nothing by creating hype before the right time. Technically, he successfully achieved it. The way masses on the social media, on-ground and btw ex-officers, man he has done serious damage to the opposition and sitting pandas in GHQ quite frankly. It is not easy to make and run a new govt under SS, Zardari and all. Man establishment caught red-handed. IMO, the statement of the Army chief today regarding the Russian invasion is seriously damaging the establishment further and enforces IK's POV.
 

