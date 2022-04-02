NCM has lost legitimacy.

Jungibaaz said: I don’t believe all the conspiracies being peddled and the narrative being built around the NCM. Imran is going for a plethora of reasons, the foreign conspiracy thing is a convenient scapegoat and narrative to use for why he is removed. Only problem is that he’s actually damaging our relations with other countries in an attempt to save himself.



It’s why the COAS came out with comments on foreign policy matters directly today, indirectly refuting and challenging the stuff Imran has been peddling. Click to expand...

US has history of toppling government. Also, Biden allergy to thank/call IK shows that IK knew that the US is already angry. I think that is why IK said ' he knew from August'He is not damaging our relations with the US but taking a stance. Despite his multiple revelation that we want relations with all, just his 'absolutely not' on critical thing is highlighted. Perhaps, it was paddled by opposition to the US, that only IK is the problem and he will never cooperate with you.Gen Bajwa may be palying good cop or like old double game or doing damage control, who knows. But instead of condeming russia he cd have said, that loss of innocent lives is matter of concern and we want a political and peaceful solution, the sooner the possible.However, Pindi is dictating foreign policy if it is not IK stance.Edit: Bajwa statment is balanced. He didn't say condem or anything. In fact he handled well, just its all gloves off that who makes forign policy. However, he forgot that despite 'cold' relations Russia never stopped or threatened RD93 engines supply.But is that good? It just shows to the world that our houses is divided?