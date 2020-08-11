Nazir Leghari and "Media Firon"

Seasoned journalist and BOL’s Editor-In-Chief Nazir Leghari has voiced his concerns in some of his tweets. He took to Twitter over the weekend to express his thoughts and provide his invaluable insights. Mr Leghari argued in his tweet that the Supreme Court had recently provided some judgments against a certain influential media personality, with Mr Leghari calling the concerned “Media Firon” in his tweet. He believes that these judgments have allowed the Pakistan legal system and judiciary to firmly cement its status and respect. BOL’s Editor-In-Chief added that a number of ill-wishers, in their own private gatherings, had declared victory by falsely claiming that the “Media Firon” had been granted bail and full relief by a “special bench”. The seasoned journalist stressed that such elements must not dare to show any disrespect to the court and its rulings. According to Mr Nazir Leghari said in his tweet that these rulings had upheld the true values of justice in the country. By using hashtags such as #AdalatKaEhtaramKaro (respect the court) and #MediaFiron, Mr Nazir Leghari has made his stance on the entire issue very clear. This is a clear rallying call to other members of the media and journalism community to step forward and raise their own voices as well. As one of the biggest names in Pakistan’s media landscape continues to struggle to uphold the integrity of Pakistan’s courts and the country’s legal system, this struggle must continue. As powerful elements continue to put up roadblocks for different key institutions in the country, it is essential that the media and journalism landscape in the country remains stable. This particular area has remained under threat and pressure from different actors for a very long time, and in particular over the last few years or so.