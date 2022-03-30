What's new

Nazim Jokhio's widow pardons PPP MPA, others in husband's murder case

Nazim Jokhio's widow pardons PPP MPA, others in husband's murder case​


Shiren Jokhio in a video statement says she took the step 'for the safety of her children'


Our Correspondent
March 30, 2022


nazim jokhio s tortured body was found in memon goth a day after he filmed a group of foreigners hunting the endangered houbara bustard in the area screengrab


Nazim Jokhio's tortured body was found in Memon Goth, a day after he filmed a group of foreigners hunting the endangered houbara bustard in the area. SCREENGRAB


KARACHI: The widow of journalist Nazim Jokhio has pardoned the accused named in her husband's murder, saying that she has left the decision at the mercy of Almighty Allah and for the sake of her children's safety.

On November 3 last year, Nazim's tortured body was found in PPP MPA Jam Awais' farmhouse in Karachi's Malir area a day after he filmed a group of foreigners hunting endangered houbara bustard in his Achar Salaar village in Thatta.

According to Afzal Jokhio, brother of the deceased, Nazim made a video of a road, that was blocked by foreigners who had come for hunting of houbara bustards. "Nazim got into a verbal spat with a man in the car who snatched his cellphone. Nazim then made another video that went viral on social media.”

He alleged that Sindh Assembly member Jam Awais and his personal secretary were involved in the murder of his brother.

Subsequently, several people, including Awais, were named in the FIR.

The victim's widow Shiren Jokhio has pardoned the accused named in her husband's murder.

Shiren, in a video statement, said that she could not pursue the case alone, adding that she had left the decision at the mercy of Almighty Allah and for the sake of her children safety, she had pardoned the accused.

The victim's wife also said that she was grateful to those who supported her and she wanted to tell everyone via the video that she can no longer fight the case.

"Those having their own children could understand my compulsion," she said and added that she wanted to fight the case but her relatives left her alone.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in January had said that it would fight the case if the family agreed to a "compromise" with the suspect.

"If Nazim Jokhio's family compromises, the state will take up the case and fight it... The case of Qandil Baloch is before us all," Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari had said.

tribune.com.pk

Nazim Jokhio's wife pardons PPP MPA in husband's murder case | The Express Tribune

Shiren Jokhio in a video statement says she took the step 'for the safety of her children'
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
