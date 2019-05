Nazia Hasan : Boom Boom....

You do realize we are not living in the 80's anymore. 1st, there were only two atmost three Pakistani channels at that time. Plus the songs were distributed in the form of cassettes, young artist usually promoted their songs in programs and if they got hit, they were invited again and again meanwhile their cassettes sold like so much. Now things have changed, artists only make money through concerts, their cd's don't sell that much due to piracy and price of legit cd's being high. Same could be said about indian channels too, do people really watch doordarshan nowadays too? For music the thing is youtube has taken their place, you see Indian music being showcased on T-series, meanwhile we have Coke-Sudio, Pepsi, Nescafe Basement etc. all producing good talent and good music.

