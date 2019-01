Fieseler Fi 103R Reichenberg

...make the V-1 more accurate and put some poor soul in the thing…





Testing the Argus pulse-jet engine on a Fieseler Fi 103R-IV

Luftwaffe Fieseler Fi 103R Reichenberg and the way one would be carried aboard a Heinkel He-111 bomber

Fi 103R trainer variants

A Fieseler Fi 103R Reichenberg without a warhead captured by British troops in 1945

Captured Fi 103R 1945

The manned missile – Fieseler Fi 103R Reichenberg at the Flying Heritage Collection