What's new

Nazi Indians committing human rights violations, murders and atrocities every day

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistani Fighter
“Indian racism towards Black people is almost worse than white peoples’ racism” An Interview with Ar
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
R
Indian Occupied Kashmir Under Total Extended Lockdown On Eid ul Azha
Replies
2
Views
423
RiazHaq
R
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
1
Views
556
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
undercover JIX
Nazism and Narendra Modi: The ideological influence on India’s next Prime Minister
Replies
3
Views
398
Ritual
Ritual
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
2
Views
12K
peter chamberlin
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top