What's new

Naz Shah wants British Airways to not suspend Pakistan flights

C

cricketrulez

FULL MEMBER
Feb 13, 2010
278
-2
130
YIKES!

www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk

Bradford MP calls for airline to ground plans to suspend direct Pakistan flights

A BRADFORD MP has called for an airline to reconsider temporarily suspending direct flights to Pakistan from the UK.
www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk

A BRADFORD MP has called for an airline to reconsider temporarily suspending direct flights to Pakistan from the UK.

Naz Shah, who represents Bradford West, says she has received concerns from her constituents regarding British Airways’ plans to cut back on direct flights to Pakistan in the coming weeks.

She says the cancellation of direct flights between the two countries will mean passengers will be forced into much longer flight times, possibly involving a third country or an increase in cost for their trips.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Imran Khan
British Airways seeks permission to operate flights to Lahore
Replies
1
Views
299
AsianLion
AsianLion
D
British Airways Cabin Crew Refusing to Work Flights to India Amidst Worsening COVID-19 Situation
Replies
3
Views
399
airmarshal
airmarshal
Viet
Bamboo airways launches Vietnam and US nonstop flights, first ever
Replies
2
Views
280
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways granted slots to operate non-stop flights to US
Replies
0
Views
208
Viet
Viet
HAIDER
Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights to Pakistan from December
Replies
1
Views
252
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom