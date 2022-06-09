Naz Shah wants British Airways to not suspend Pakistan flights

cricketrulez
YIKES!
A BRADFORD MP has called for an airline to reconsider temporarily suspending direct flights to Pakistan from the UK.
Naz Shah, who represents Bradford West, says she has received concerns from her constituents regarding British Airways’ plans to cut back on direct flights to Pakistan in the coming weeks.
She says the cancellation of direct flights between the two countries will mean passengers will be forced into much longer flight times, possibly involving a third country or an increase in cost for their trips.
Bradford MP calls for airline to ground plans to suspend direct Pakistan flights
A BRADFORD MP has called for an airline to reconsider temporarily suspending direct flights to Pakistan from the UK.
www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk
