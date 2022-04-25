What's new

Naya Pakistan Promises - Final Year Report (Dawn)

1650897112847.png

Naya Pakistan Promises - Final Year Report

This was published in Dawn today. Incredible accomplishments! Makes me sad that most of this will come to a grinding halt under SS.

This is for anyone who says, "Imran Khan talks big, but hasn't done anything", or something ridiculous like, "Show me one thing that Imran Khan has done while in power".

Honestly, I'm surprised Dawn published this.

Story starts here

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf pledged that once in government, it will carry out sweeping reforms for the country’s welfare. As the government took the reins, Dawn.com began monitoring progress on major promises from the party's 2018 election manifesto, as well as other important pledges made in the course of its term.

The promises that were picked for tracking were specific and tangible, and were thus preferred over more broad and abstract ones, where progress could not be gauged accurately.

This page has been updated annually by Dawn.com across the government's tenure, which came to an end through a no-trust motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly. As a result, the PTI government's term lasted for a period of three years, seven months and 23 days.

ALL PROMISES​

No.Promise (A-Z)↕Category (A-Z)↕Status↕
Augment the existing BISP programmeAugment BISPComplete
Build a special task force to recover looted national wealthTackling corruptionComplete
Champion the development of financial instruments to attract overseas Pakistanis' investmentFacilitating Overseas PakistanisComplete
Launch 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme to restore forestsEnvironmental InterventionsPartially complete
Implement policy framework to build five million housesAffordable HousingPartially complete
Blueprint to resolve Kashmir issue within the parameters of UNSC resolutionsKashmir PolicyPartially complete
Create 10m jobs in 5 yearsEmployment GenerationPartially complete
Ensure voting rights for overseas PakistanisFacilitating Overseas PakistanisPartially complete
Provide stipends to secondary school-going girlsGirls EducationPartially complete
Establish gender-based violence courtsViolence Against WomenPartially complete
Enact structural reform to establish National Commission on MinoritiesMinority RightsPartially complete
Upscale the Sehat Insaf Card ProgrammeHealthcare ReformsPartially complete
Make public outreach to police easierCrime ControlPartially complete
Turn PM House into a research universityAusterity DriveIn progress
Revamp the livestock sector, expand meat productionExpand Meat ProductionIn progress
Revive manufacturing and facilitate rapid growth of SME sectorRevive SME SectorIn progress
Increase protected areas to 10%Cultural HeritageIn progress
Special assistance programmes for differently-abled personsPersons With DisabilityIn progress
Disability Resource Centres for differently-abled persons in every districtPersons With DisabilityIn progress
Two per cent job quota for differently-abled personsPersons With DisabilityIn progress
Registration of madrassahs and revamping of their curriculumMadrassah ReformsIn progress
Establish at least 10 technical universitiesTechnical EducationIn progress
Launch a nationwide literacy programmeEducation ReformsIn progress
Create an education fund for young entrepreneursAcademic InnovationIn progress
Build state-of-the-art hospitals in major urban centresHealthcare ReformsIn progress
Expedite the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam and feasibility studies for othersDam BuildingIn progress
Build small dams to fulfill local demandDam BuildingIn progress
Develop 20 new tourist destinationsPromoting TourismIn progress
Open all government guest houses for publicPromoting TourismIn progress
Rural electrification through renewable and off-grid solutionsPower GenerationIn progress
Allocate housing units to Persons with DisabilitiesPersons With DisabilityIn progress
Expose links between active and passive terroristsCounter TerrorismIn progress
Establish a national Maternal Health Programme; double the size of the LHW programmeMaternal HealthIn progress
Establish quotas for women in local government and boards of public bodiesGender ParityIn progress
Prioritise establishment and upgradation of girls’ schoolsGirls EducationIn progress
Launch a special drive to improve access to sanitation and clean drinking waterAccess to Potable WaterIn progress
Develop national consensus on the creation of South Punjab provinceSouth Punjab ProvinceIn progress
Enhance the capacity of Karachi’s mass transit systemMass TransitIn progress
Replicate the KP Police Act of 2017, appoint professional IGPsPolice ReformsIn progress
Pemra to be made autonomousMedia ReformsIn progress
Work with the judiciary for rapid dispensation of backlog of casesJudicial ReformsIn progress
Establish women police stations and desks at all levelsWomen EmpowermentIn progress
Publish names of non-compliant debtors, strongly pursue large tax evadersAccountabilityIn progress
Establish a whistle-blowers programmeAccountabilityIn progress
Answer parliamentarians' queries in PM's Question HourPMs Question HourNot started
Introduce “adopt a madressah scheme”Madrassah ReformsNot started
Giving parliament the authority to ratify international treatiesStrengthening ParliamentNot started
Crackdown against Karachi's water mafiaElimination of Water MafiaNot started
Champion the development of desalination plant in Karachi for clean drinking waterAccess to Potable WaterNot started
PBC and PTV will be made autonomousMedia ReformsNot started
Establish juvenile detention centres, prisons for womenCriminal Justice ReformsNot started
 
Even if Dawn praises Imran Khan's policies and governance. It is a still a cancer media outlet/newspaper.

Just recently, Dawn published a paid magazine/editorial to boast Sindh govt "achievements" -- 64 pages of BS, wtf



While 6 children and woman burned to death in interior Sindh, Dadu. Not a single fire extinguisher or rescue service reach the spot.

www.thenews.com.pk

Eight children, woman perish in Dadu fire tragedy

At least eight children and a woman lost life in a fire that erupted in Dadu village of Faiz Muhammad Chandio. Photo: TwitterSUKKUR: Eight children and a woman on Tuesday were killed in a fire...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Few days later, today:

Then another blaze happened in Dadu, 20 houses burned, animals died, people became homeless

www.dawn.com

Dadu villagers brave yet another blaze without govt help

At least 20 thatched houses and valuable property, including livestock and grain, reduced to ashes; no fire truck sent to site.
www.dawn.com


PPP's Sindh government is cancer.
 
It's such a shame the govt didn't start on the few promises at the bottom. They were all good options and some of them were easy wins too.

its amazing to see how much was actually done. Click on each promise to see the actual levels of progress.
 
313ghazi said:
It's such a shame the govt didn't start on the few promises at the bottom. They were all good options and some of them were easy wins too.

its amazing to see how much was actually done. Click on each promise to see the actual levels of progress.
And to think that he was able to accomplish all this with a minority govt, with threats from allies, a pandemic, global inflation, historically high oil prices, severe restrictions from IMF, a hostile judiciary, Afghanistan, threats from TLP, and many other challenges.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Even if Dawn praises Imran Khan's policies and governance. It is a still a cancer media outlet/newspaper.

Just recently, Dawn published a paid magazine/editorial to boast Sindh govt "achievements" wtf



While 6 children and woman burned to death in interior Sindh, Dadu. Not a single fire extinguisher or rescue service reach the spot.

www.thenews.com.pk

Eight children, woman perish in Dadu fire tragedy

At least eight children and a woman lost life in a fire that erupted in Dadu village of Faiz Muhammad Chandio. Photo: TwitterSUKKUR: Eight children and a woman on Tuesday were killed in a fire...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Few days later, today:

Then another blaze happened in Dadu, 20 houses burned, animals died, people became homeless

www.dawn.com

Dadu villagers brave yet another blaze without govt help

At least 20 thatched houses and valuable property, including livestock and grain, reduced to ashes; no fire truck sent to site.
www.dawn.com


PPP's Sindh government is cancer.
Of course I agree that Dawn has been a leading voice against the IK government, and does not even pretend to be fair and balanced. But I found this story they published to be enlightening. I am not saying that Dawn is a good paper - just that this particular story is good.
 
insight-out said:
Of course I agree that Dawn has been a leading voice against the IK government, and does not even pretend to be fair and balanced. But I found this story they published to be enlightening. I am not saying that Dawn is a good paper - just that this particular story is good.
Crooked/paid journalism deals more damage to your nation, compared to an enemy whose firing artillery cannons at you.

Dawn openly allows, anti-Pakistan, Islamophobic comments on their news articles. Meanwhile, comments from patriotic Pakistanis are censored and rejected.

90% comments on Dawn are from Indians.
 
When I initially saw this back in Aug 2018 I was happy that our newspapers will hold the politicians to account. Just looking at the list at that time was daunting and two of Ik biggest achievements - managing COVID with world best response and avoiding nuclear holocaust with India in 2019 are not even there. Also Pakistans national security policy was an amazing thing to do for us as a nation. Its a living document which can change but gives our country direction. Truly remarkable achievements by this gov in only 3.5 years. Many of the partially complete are really complete 10 M jobs they are on track even though at the time this looked the most absurd to me. Secondary school stipends for girls are happening so don't know why that isn't complete. (any other gov done more for our womens rights?) Others like the SNC which was done should also be complete including madrassa reforms. Daimer Basha also seems to be on track, as well as other dams including smaller ones in Balochistan.

The issue that I have is that I want every gov to be held to account for its failures like dawn is with PTI. This is how media could help move our country forward. I am seeing Mehtab Haider ShaBaz Rana and other journalists explaining so nice that tough times are coming, prices will go up because of commodity prices. None of that was done for IK, at 100 days they were saying what's going on no tabdeeli, rupee gonna crash. Maybe explain to the people the value of a free float exchange rate, they most politically expensive thing but the BEST thing IK could have done for Pak which would cause inflation. This would have happened even without Daronomics destroying us but obviously made worse because of it. This free float allowed the gov to build up some reserves, keep REER less than 100 and really is the reason why businesses are expanding to export more (along with given electricity at regional prices, FBR refunds automation etc). If the thieves even keep just that, the natural potential of Pakistan can come out and shine with exports growth.
 

