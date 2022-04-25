Naya Pakistan Promises - Final Year Report (Dawn)

insight-out
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 16, 2009
- 909
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Naya Pakistan Promises - Final Year Report
This was published in Dawn today. Incredible accomplishments! Makes me sad that most of this will come to a grinding halt under SS.
This is for anyone who says, "Imran Khan talks big, but hasn't done anything", or something ridiculous like, "Show me one thing that Imran Khan has done while in power".
Honestly, I'm surprised Dawn published this.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Story starts here
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf pledged that once in government, it will carry out sweeping reforms for the country’s welfare. As the government took the reins, Dawn.com began monitoring progress on major promises from the party's 2018 election manifesto, as well as other important pledges made in the course of its term.
The promises that were picked for tracking were specific and tangible, and were thus preferred over more broad and abstract ones, where progress could not be gauged accurately.
This page has been updated annually by Dawn.com across the government's tenure, which came to an end through a no-trust motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly. As a result, the PTI government's term lasted for a period of three years, seven months and 23 days.
READ: Naya Pakistan report card
Please visit the ABOUT section to understand methodology.
ALL PROMISESCLICK PROMISES TO VIEW DETAILS
Last edited: