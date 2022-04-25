Naya Pakistan Promises - Final Year Report (Dawn)

When I initially saw this back in Aug 2018 I was happy that our newspapers will hold the politicians to account. Just looking at the list at that time was daunting and two of Ik biggest achievements - managing COVID with world best response and avoiding nuclear holocaust with India in 2019 are not even there. Also Pakistans national security policy was an amazing thing to do for us as a nation. Its a living document which can change but gives our country direction. Truly remarkable achievements by this gov in only 3.5 years. Many of the partially complete are really complete 10 M jobs they are on track even though at the time this looked the most absurd to me. Secondary school stipends for girls are happening so don't know why that isn't complete. (any other gov done more for our womens rights?) Others like the SNC which was done should also be complete including madrassa reforms. Daimer Basha also seems to be on track, as well as other dams including smaller ones in Balochistan.



The issue that I have is that I want every gov to be held to account for its failures like dawn is with PTI. This is how media could help move our country forward. I am seeing Mehtab Haider ShaBaz Rana and other journalists explaining so nice that tough times are coming, prices will go up because of commodity prices. None of that was done for IK, at 100 days they were saying what's going on no tabdeeli, rupee gonna crash. Maybe explain to the people the value of a free float exchange rate, they most politically expensive thing but the BEST thing IK could have done for Pak which would cause inflation. This would have happened even without Daronomics destroying us but obviously made worse because of it. This free float allowed the gov to build up some reserves, keep REER less than 100 and really is the reason why businesses are expanding to export more (along with given electricity at regional prices, FBR refunds automation etc). If the thieves even keep just that, the natural potential of Pakistan can come out and shine with exports growth.