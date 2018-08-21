/ Register

  Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Naya Pakistan: News and Developments

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Shane, Aug 21, 2018 at 12:36 AM.

  Aug 21, 2018 at 12:36 AM
    Shane

    Shane SENIOR MEMBER

    Please post developments related to Naya Pakistan initiative that represents Prime Minister Imran Khan's Vision for a progressive, just and developed Pakistan.

    On my part, I am going to post as much constructive criticism as possible to help keep the direction of PTI Government and try to identify weak areas or loop holes to steer it towards its intended correct path if it looks like veering off of it.

    All help in this regard will be much appreciated and respected. This is Sadqa-e-jaria too people, lets contribute positively as much as possible.

    @Arsalan @PakSword @Farah Sohail @IceCold @Verve @BHarwana @Zibago @Moonlight @Imad.Khan @El_Swordsmen @Retired Troll @tps77 @Beethoven @Mugen @Rusty @Moonlight @django @Imran Khan @Stealth
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 12:41 AM
    Shane

    Shane SENIOR MEMBER

    عمران خان صاحب ایک دفعہ عشرت حسین صاحب کی یہ کتاب پڑھ لیں ایک بار اور صفحہ نمبر 105 ضرور پڑھ لیں اور پھر عشرت حسین کے بارے میں کچھ فیصلہ کریں


    DlD1QXrXoAEvngC.jpg DlD1QYZXcAAM0CO.jpg

    This despite 56 companies scandal on top of sasti roti, laptop scheme, Aashiana housing, Metros and what not, that has this nation's billions wasted on loot and plunder of Shahbaz Shairfs appointed cronies is a mind boggling assessment by a guy who is set to advise, implement and oversee structural reforms on a multitude of Governance issues.​


     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 12:46 AM
    Imad.Khan

    Imad.Khan SENIOR MEMBER

    As Imran Khan said in his speech, he doesn't care if you voted for him or not, he will choose people that can help him make Naya Pakistan.
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 12:52 AM
    mr.robot

    mr.robot FULL MEMBER

    Poondi ki ijaazat honi chahiye Naye Pakistan main.
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 12:54 AM
    Shane

    Shane SENIOR MEMBER

    Indeed. I am not saying that Ishrat Hussain is not competent enough for the post, but that he is an opportunist type who should not be trusted blindly.

    Pakistan's system is infested with corrupt and opportunists as well as achievers of the highest caliber, people with experience of working on exceptionally challenging projects and who hold important positions in our civil bureaucracy. The pit fall that has hampered Pakistan is that these people have been under the rule of the most corrupt politicians and rulers of Pakistan for decades and getting things done using these people will be the biggest challenge facing Imran Khan and PTI.

    Imran Khan's job will be even tougher than what it looks like already too daunting; as he needs to achieve his dreams using the same lot that has been part of the most inherently corrupt status quo and system.
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 12:56 AM
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

