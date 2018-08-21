Naya Pakistan: News and Developments

Please post developments related to Naya Pakistan initiative that represents Prime Minister Imran Khan's Vision for a progressive, just and developed Pakistan. On my part, I am going to post as much constructive criticism as possible to help keep the direction of PTI Government and try to identify weak areas or loop holes to steer it towards its intended correct path if it looks like veering off of it. All help in this regard will be much appreciated and respected. This is Sadqa-e-jaria too people, lets contribute positively as much as possible. @Arsalan @PakSword @Farah Sohail @IceCold @Verve @BHarwana @Zibago @Moonlight @Imad.Khan @El_Swordsmen @Retired Troll @tps77 @Beethoven @Mugen @Rusty @Moonlight @django @Imran Khan @Stealth