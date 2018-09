CDA Demolishes Centaurus Mall’s Structures on Rs 20 Billion Worth of LandCDA authorities say that multiple notices were issued to the Mall’s authorities about clearing the illegally occupied land but they didn’t bother to reply.Approximately, 15 acres of land worth Rs. 20 billion was recovered by the Authority.Two complexes, residential and office, were built on the land containing a total of 550 rooms before they were reduced to dust. Furthermore, a 24-hour notice was also issued before the operation began.