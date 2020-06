However as earlier argued: “[developers] will realize that the fixed tax regime itself is an incentive to build high-end properties, rather than low-cost ones. S

This means, the government will have to develop an affordability criteria for Pakistan. The global metric for affordability is 30 percent—i.e. if rent or mortgage payment is more than 30 percent of the household income, that property is not affordable. But recall that Pakistanis spend nearly 34 percent of their income on food alone—this is 45 percent for the poorest households

The government needs to fix this immediately. Any tax incentives should only be for low cost housing, that is what the state should be subsidising so that poor people and young people can afford simple homes. There should be no tax benefits for building homes that are luxury homes.