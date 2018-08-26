Naya KPK | News & Updates on the development in KPK.

“I am an ordinary man and come from a lower middle family but this is what I can contribute to Naya Pakistan,” he told The News.

Javed Nasim who lives in a 5-mala house on the Dilazak Road, said he would continue his job at an insurance company to earn livelihood for his family. He serves at the insurance company as manager and receives Rs28,000. He does not own a car but uses one given by the company.

“I had Rs2,000 in my bank account the time I was awarded ticket. This fact will not let me change,” he said.



Javed Nasim, MPA-elect from Peshawar who defeated Haroon Bilour from PK-3 on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket,The six-party alliance, Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal, had also promised in 2002 that its ministers and MPAs would not take salaries, allowances and other perks and privileges but could not keep its promise.The MPA-elect said he defeated a strong candidate like Haroon Bilour from a constituency where he was not even residing. He said Dilazak Road was situated in PK-1 while he won election from PK-3. “I did not have resources to run campaign against such a strong candidate and relied on a motorcycle and my feet to reach out to voters,” he added.According to him, he joined the PTI in 2002 and served as its city district secretary general and PK-3 organiser.Born on 25 September 1964, Javed Nasim has diploma in commerce. He has three children, two sons and a daughter.