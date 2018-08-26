What's new

Naya KPK | News & Updates on the development in KPK.

Thread be dedicated to all the positive developments in KPK for Naya Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and suggestions on part of the pdf members to make the dream of Naya KPK come true.

and ofcourse short coming are also welcomed to be discussed, pushing the government in right direction and keeping them on right direction is the prime duty of its supporters who voted them to representatives posts in the assembly... vigilant supporters, effective government..


therefore, lets start the thread with "Aeya ka nabudu, wa iyaka-nastaeen"

and after 5 years, end the thread with a feeling of duty fulfilled..
 
PTI MPA-elect decides not to draw salary, perks

Javed Nasim, MPA-elect from Peshawar who defeated Haroon Bilour from PK-3 on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, has said he will not draw salary and perks and will not claim allowances from the government, though he hails from a humble background.

&#8220;I am an ordinary man and come from a lower middle family but this is what I can contribute to Naya Pakistan,&#8221; he told The News.

Javed Nasim who lives in a 5-mala house on the Dilazak Road, said he would continue his job at an insurance company to earn livelihood for his family. He serves at the insurance company as manager and receives Rs28,000. He does not own a car but uses one given by the company.

&#8220;I had Rs2,000 in my bank account the time I was awarded ticket. This fact will not let me change,&#8221; he said.

The six-party alliance, Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal, had also promised in 2002 that its ministers and MPAs would not take salaries, allowances and other perks and privileges but could not keep its promise.

Javed Nasim said the MMA had promised it before election in an attempt to win people&#8217;s support but he had crossed that barrier. &#8220;I am announcing it voluntarily after getting elected as MPA,&#8221; he added.


The MPA-elect said he defeated a strong candidate like Haroon Bilour from a constituency where he was not even residing. He said Dilazak Road was situated in PK-1 while he won election from PK-3. &#8220;I did not have resources to run campaign against such a strong candidate and relied on a motorcycle and my feet to reach out to voters,&#8221; he added.

According to him, he joined the PTI in 2002 and served as its city district secretary general and PK-3 organiser.

Born on 25 September 1964, Javed Nasim has diploma in commerce. He has three children, two sons and a daughter.

PTI MPA-elect decides not to draw salary, perks - thenews.com.pk
 
PESHAWAR: President of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Asad Qaiser has been nominated for the post of speaker in the provincial assembly by party chief Imran Khan on Saturday night.

The decision was taken in a party meeting held at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, where Khan is currently being treated for injuries he sustained during electioneering.

PTI&#8217;s chief minister-elect Pervez Khattak and leaders Shah Farman and Atif Khan were also present on the occasion.

The PTI chairman had earlier nominated Khattak for the chief minister&#8217;s position ending an internal power struggle between Khattak and Asad Qaisar, who also was aspiring for the top post.

Khan&#8217;s party has won the largest number of seats in the province in the recently held general elections.

Imran nominates Asad Qaiser for KP speaker | Pakistan | DAWN.COM
 
No VIP Culture in KPK
Pervaiz Khatak (Nominated CM KPK) won't be allowed to use CM House
No Pakistani Flag on vehicles
No Police convoy/Security for KPK Ministers

 
So

1) Local body elections within 90 days

2) End of Protocol culture.

3) Chief Minister house to be converted into a Library by the act of Assembly. (it should be like this, so its permanent) and alternatively establish Chief minister office.

4) controlling corruption in higher ranks within 90 days

three things I am looking forward to materialize within weeks of taking over.


help me list down any other promises Imran made so that we can know if his party is fulfilling them or not?

and also how effectively these promises can be materialized, so that they are not revoked later by other governments. @nuclearpak @Awesome @Pukhtoon @AstanoshKhan @Spring Onion and other KPK members.
 
Leader said:
So

1) Local body elections within 90 days

2) End of Protocol culture.

3) Chief Minister house to be converted into a Library by the act of Assembly. (it should be like this, so its permanent) and alternatively establish Chief minister office.

4) controlling corruption in higher ranks within 90 days

three things I am looking forward to materialize within weeks of taking over.


help me list down any other promises Imran made so that we can know if his party is fulfilling them or not?

and also how effectively these promises can be materialized, so that they are not revoked later by other governments. @nuclearpak @Awesome @Pukhtoon @AstanoshKhan @Spring Onion and other KPK members.
NO 2 and 3 has been implemented already BUT dont know if be followed further in practical.


whereas No1 and NO 4 is NOT possible to materialise within weeks of take over.

Leader said:
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=466801326734632

nothing to do with politics but a side mission of Imran Khan... SKCMH Peshawar. all due thanks to ANP for allocating best location for the project.
We are happy as with construction of cancer hospital in Pesh that too world class the entire KPK/ and FATA people wont have to travel to Lahore as they will get the facility nearby
 
