Naxal Kill Three Indian Special Forces

Pressure Bomb Kills Three, Injures At Least Three Of Jharkhand Special Forces At The Naxal-Affected Area


Pressure Bomb Kills Three, Injures At Least Three Of Jharkhand Special Forces At The Naxal-Affected Area

Head constables Hardwar Shah, Kiran Surin, Devendra Kumar and their colleagues from the 11th battalion of Jharkhand Jaguar were on an area domination exercise in the forests of west Singhbum district when one of them stepped on a pressure bomb, killing all three and injuring at least three others.
Government forces will now kill a lot of innocent civilians in the vicinity as revenge kllling which has become a pattern.
 
