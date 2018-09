Nawaz's projects cannot be audited by Shehbaz: Fawad ChaudhryBy News DeskPublished: September 29, 2018SHARESSHARE TWEETInformation Minister Fawad Chaudhry. PHOTO: EXPRESSInformation Minister Fawad Chaudhry. PHOTO: EXPRESSInformation Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the PTI government would not allow Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders audit projects rolled out during their own reign, Express News reported.Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Chaudhry said the opposition had no right to hold the top post of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).Drawing PML-N supremos Nawaz Sharif and and his brother Shehbaz Sharif into his line of fire, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said, “how can the government have him [Shehbaz] investigate the projects rolled out during the PML-N rule?”The federal minister added that the government would not conduct by-elections in the manner the PML-N had carried them out during their tenure.He said that no officials would be shifted from government posts and state funds will not be used by the PTI leaders for their own gain.Fawad urges ECP to take up horse-trading claims against PPPThe PTI would emerge victorious in the upcoming by-elections, said Chaudhry, adding that even more seats would be occupied by the ruling party in parliament following the by-polls.The information minister said the current bureaucracy has been handpicked by the PML-N and PPP