Nawaz's Criminal Daughter gets punched

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 31,802
- 63
- Country
-
- Location
-
Own party member punched her , due to her corruption
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Criminal sons Hasan Nawaz & Husain Nawaz vs Brave Loyal Daughter Maryam Nawaz of Nawaz Sharif
|Pakistani Siasat
|29
|H
|PMLN's new blackmail: provide homemade food food for Criminal Nawaz
|Pakistani Siasat
|42
|Imran says Zardari, Nawaz are the ‘biggest criminals’ of the nation
|Pakistani Siasat
|0
|Political decisions should be taken in parliament, not GHQ: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz
|Pakistani Siasat
|11
|S
|She was one of the first people to reject Nawaz Sharif and vote for Imran Khan in late 90s.
|Pakistani Siasat
|3
|IHC hints a permanent solution of Nawaz Sharif || Khawaja Haris || Details by Siddique Jaan
|Pakistani Siasat
|0
|Waqar Zaka Roasting Nawaz Sharif | Waqar Zaka Roasting
|Social & Current Events
|0
|Featured Incompetent PM Imran Khan and his handlers are responsible for Indian annexation of Kashmir: Nawaz Sharif
|Pakistani Siasat
|128
|A
|Asim Bajwa involved in dissolving Balochistan govt, Nawaz Sharif blames
|Pakistani Siasat
|139
|Nawaz breaks silence, addresses APC
|Pakistani Siasat
|101