Nawaz's Criminal Daughter gets punched

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Isn't it little too much????

Can't blame the Pak folks though....

Where's the Dad by the by? How could he leave his daughter behind to the hungry and angry "wolves"?? He isn't dead yet....
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Sep 8, 2009
She should not even be openly walking

a) Criminal Lady should be in prison for 10 years
b) She used forged documents in Supreme Court
c) She openly caused a riot at National Accountability Center office , threatening the officers
d) Like all criminal Nawaz Sharif family she also owns money and property overseas
e) She openly ran a Media circus with Pakistani Government's funds

She is a convict Serial committer of crime and disturbances

These are the "Super Corrupt /Rich" of Pakistan that hide their ugly faces behind veil of being innocent

Most people look at her and think she is innocent but in reality this women is head of snake

When she was asked about her corruption she attacked the National Investigation Unit
 
Criminal sons Hasan Nawaz & Husain Nawaz vs Brave Loyal Daughter Maryam Nawaz of Nawaz Sharif
PMLN's new blackmail: provide homemade food food for Criminal Nawaz
Imran says Zardari, Nawaz are the 'biggest criminals' of the nation
Political decisions should be taken in parliament, not GHQ: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz
She was one of the first people to reject Nawaz Sharif and vote for Imran Khan in late 90s.
IHC hints a permanent solution of Nawaz Sharif || Khawaja Haris || Details by Siddique Jaan
Waqar Zaka Roasting Nawaz Sharif | Waqar Zaka Roasting
Incompetent PM Imran Khan and his handlers are responsible for Indian annexation of Kashmir: Nawaz Sharif
Asim Bajwa involved in dissolving Balochistan govt, Nawaz Sharif blames
Nawaz breaks silence, addresses APC

