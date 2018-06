Nawaz, two ex-generals among 21 ‘poll manipulators’ summoned by SC



In 2012, the apex court had ordered the federal government to take necessary legal action against Gen (r) Beg and Lt Gen (r) Durrani for their role in ‘facilitating’ a group of politicians and political parties to ensure their success in the 1990 elections, by paying them millions of rupees.

Khan had petitioned the SC in 1996 alleging that the two senior army officers and the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto’s defeat in the polls.

unlawful disbursement of public money and its misuse for political purposes.

Hearing the Asghar Khan case at the SC's Lahore Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar asked Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf if the federal cabinet had decided to implement the court's verdict issued in the case in 2012. The AGP responded that the former government had decided to act upon the court's decision and had directed the FIA to continue the investigation. The hearing of the case was adjourned until June 6. At the last hearing on Friday, the CJP said that the federal cabinet had failed by leaving the Asghar Khan case matter into the hands of a sub-committee. Nisar questioned the deputy attorney general (DAG) about the cabinet's decision on the case. Earlier on May 31, the CJP had expressed similar dislike over the matter. "Why hasn't the federal cabinet done anything regarding the Asghar Khan case verdict?" Chief Justice Nisar asked. On October 19, 2012, the apex court had issued a 141-page verdict. Khan, who passed away in January this year, is being represented in the Supreme Court (SC) by Advocate Salman Akram Raja. The Islamic Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), consisting of nine parties including the Pakistan Muslim League (PML), National Peoples Party (NPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), had won the 1990 elections. The alliance had been formed to oppose the Benazir Bhutto-led Pakistan People's Party (PPP). In 1996, Khan had written a letter to the then SC chief justice Nasim Hassan Shah. The 2012 apex court judgement, authored by the then-chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, had directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a transparent investigation and subsequent trial if sufficient evidence is found against the former army officers. That investigation is yet to conclude. In May 2017, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had said it would approach the Supreme Court.