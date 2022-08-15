Nawaz to return to Pakistan in September: Javed Latif

HAIDER said: He said the people had expressed their opinion and now wished for Nawaz's return. Click to expand...

HAIDER said: Pakistani politics was impossible without Nawaz's presence

HAIDER said: Nawaz will likely make his return to Pakistan ahead of the general elections as PML-N leaders think his presence in the field is necessary to stop the PTI juggernaut.

HAIDER said: Prior to his exit, Shehbaz had submitted an undertaking to the LHC ensuring his elder brother would return "within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan".

People ? Where & when ??You mean neutrals? Okay.No one forced Bagora To Run away, he came up with platelets excuse & ran away to his Mansion in London - bought on looted money of Pakistani Awam.Yeah his return is only possible when you've a good deal with Daddy USA & Neutrals + These money launderers only come to Pakistan when they want to rule the Nation with The Property Dealers.LoL - if free & fair elections are held & massive numbers of People show up on General elections voting day then Even Neutral,ECP can't save your Arse let alone this clown Bagora Nawazyou'll be facing same situation like we had elections on 20 seats recently in Punjab ---This LionNawazjoker didn't return within 4 Weeks -- his elder brother didn't pay the money nor facing any charges -- he himself is facing corruption charges was about to be arrested but Daddy Uncle Sam & Neutrals save their **** at the end