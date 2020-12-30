What's new

Nawaz Sharif's passport to be cancelled on February 16: Sheikh Rashid

Nawaz Sharif's passport to be cancelled on February 16: Sheikh Rashid
Dawn.com Updated 30 Dec 2020
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speaks to the media in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday announced that PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16.
Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, he said the opposition had been "exposed" as money launderers and people who obtained iqamas(work permit) because they were not honest with the country.
"Why did all these people use to take iqamas? If I as the interior minister obtain an iqama, it means there is something fishy and I don't have faith in my land," he said.
The minister said all the "thieves" got united when their wealth obtained through money laundering and corruption was exposed and claimed that they were being victimised.
Asked by a reporter "who is next" after PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif's arrest on Tuesday, Rashid said it wasn't yet known but added: "[We] will cancel Nawaz Sharif's passport on February 16." He did not provide any details.
Nawaz has been living in London since November last year after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.
Earlier this month, the PML-N leader was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases — Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia — by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court.
The same day, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that United Kingdom authorities had been asked to deport the convicted former prime minister from their country.
He said Pakistan had written a letter to the UK to cancel the visa of Nawaz which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking.
Also read: Imran-Nawaz battle puts UK in tight spot
A highly placed source in the UK had told Dawnlast month that a top Pakistani official met his British counterpart in October to convey that Nawaz is “no longer a soft issue” between the UK and Pakistan and failure to deport him could result in strained ties between the countries.
Prime Minister Imran Khan in October said he would contact British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, if needed, to discuss his deportation and his adviser Akbar wrote a letter to British Home Secretary Priti Patel on October 5 urging her to deport the former premier whom he said is “responsible for pillaging the state”.
In Nawaz’s case, the government of Pakistan is hoping to persuade UK authorities to bring about a “forced removal”, sometimes called “administrative removal” — a scenario in which the Home Office enforces an individual’s removal from the UK if they don’t have leave to remain i.e. if their application has been declined or if their leave to remain has expired, Dawnreported.
While the Nawaz case is exceptional in that it involves a major political personality, it has come to the UK Home Office at a time when it is under fire at home for being a haven for foreign nationals accused of corruption.
Journalists and rights groups in the last few years have criticised the policies of the British government, which they say have made the UK “a safe haven for corrupt wealth”. Transparency International had called for the British government to launch an investigation into Nawaz’s London properties in 2018 when he was convicted in the Avenfield case and subsequently sentenced for 10 years.
Toii Wala will now be forced to apply for political asylum in UK. UK will then be in embarrassing situation if it okays political asylum to a convicted criminal.

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Actually no.
He will simply buy a passport from malta/turkey etc where u can get nationality pretty quick with money

I am sure he already has multiple passports
 
I want him to come back, but my opinion is of no consequence, it was the government of Pakistan that allowed him to leave, and then worked hard to make sure that UK authorities allow him entry. Now it's really up to him and the process in the UK on whether or when he returns. There really isn't much GoP can do to compel the UK authorities.
 
A crime that has already happened is governments responsibility to hold people accountable to and for.

A crime that is happening is publics responsibility to highlight.

I think the process has been delayed. Supreme Court is now all set to open up proceedings on privatisation drive taken by this government where cabinet members and SAPMs were found guilty of nepotism and corruption.

Regime supporters should be the last to call people on deflections. The whole regime is a deflection from actual problems faced by the country.
that was the agreed NRO deal.

they just have to make it up to look like the process is long and arduous plagued by technical problems for which they need to take out 18th amendment and 2 3rd majority and a new constitution catered to bringing Nawaz back.
 
sheik rasheed and his bucket full of cow,s dung-

the kike is full grown dunger......

what condition,s needs to be full filled for cancelletions?
 
"They" were never one group of people or entity to begin, however you can broadly generalise "they" in to two camps. The first camp (PM included) did not want him to leave at all despite the perceived risks at the time, and now they want him back asap. The latter camp compelled the former to dump him elsewhere, and now he is out of reach and likely wont return unless he himself wills it.
 
