Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London

She's a mother, and we respect mothers. May she rest in peace.



This is an opportunity for Nawaz to understands that he too will die. He is mortal as his mother. We all have an expiry date written on us which is usually ~70 years... and Nawaz is 70 years old already. How long will he live, how much more money does he want to accumulate. May Allah guide him and may he reconcile and stop betraying his country before we hear this news about him.