Nawaz Sharif's mother passes away in London

Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London
Akhter was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.

BR Web Desk Updated 22 Nov 2020


Mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on Sunday after prolonged illness.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General Atta Tarrar.

"Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's respected mother has passed away," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1330447889022279685

Shamim Akhtar was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment. She had been ill since the past week and her condition had been fragile due to her old age.

Begum Shamim Akhtar traveled to London to meet Nawaz when he was undergoing heart surgery back in February.

It has not yet been decided where and when her funeral prayers will be offered.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif also shared picture of her deceased mother on her social media account and appealed to the nation to pray for her eternal peace.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=3696121650426414&id=272107646161182

While talking to media, Tarar said a request will be submitted to the court to allow Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz to be released on payroll so they can attend the funeral.

Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London

Akhter was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.
She's a mother, and we respect mothers. May she rest in peace.

This is an opportunity for Nawaz to understands that he too will die. He is mortal as his mother. We all have an expiry date written on us which is usually ~70 years... and Nawaz is 70 years old already. How long will he live, how much more money does he want to accumulate. May Allah guide him and may he reconcile and stop betraying his country before we hear this news about him.
 
This old lady had more Illegal property under her name than entire sharief family combined. Just bcz she died doesnt mean all her sins washed away. People seem to forget she gave birth to two biggest haram Khor in Pakistan history.
Better yet lets see if revolutionary inside Fraud Shrief dares him to come back from London after so much abuse to his benefactors in establishment
 
