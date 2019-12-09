Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London
Akhter was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Nov 2020
Mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on Sunday after prolonged illness.
The development was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General Atta Tarrar.
"Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's respected mother has passed away," he tweeted.
Shamim Akhtar was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment. She had been ill since the past week and her condition had been fragile due to her old age.
Begum Shamim Akhtar traveled to London to meet Nawaz when he was undergoing heart surgery back in February.
It has not yet been decided where and when her funeral prayers will be offered.
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif also shared picture of her deceased mother on her social media account and appealed to the nation to pray for her eternal peace.
While talking to media, Tarar said a request will be submitted to the court to allow Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz to be released on payroll so they can attend the funeral.
Akhter was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Nov 2020
Mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on Sunday after prolonged illness.
The development was confirmed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General Atta Tarrar.
"Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's respected mother has passed away," he tweeted.
Shamim Akhtar was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment. She had been ill since the past week and her condition had been fragile due to her old age.
Begum Shamim Akhtar traveled to London to meet Nawaz when he was undergoing heart surgery back in February.
It has not yet been decided where and when her funeral prayers will be offered.
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif also shared picture of her deceased mother on her social media account and appealed to the nation to pray for her eternal peace.
While talking to media, Tarar said a request will be submitted to the court to allow Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz to be released on payroll so they can attend the funeral.
Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London
Akhter was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.
www.brecorder.com