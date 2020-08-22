What's new

Nawaz Sharif's medical reports are fake - Dr Shahbaz Gill

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2019
Messages
434
Reaction score
13
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday declared that the medical reports of the convicted prime minister Nawaz Sharif are fake.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he claimed that Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), a chemical, was used to show less platelets of Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif told a lie in this regard, sent his incomplete reports thrice and deceived the government,” he said.

Shahbaz Gill said that Nawaz Sharif’s walk in London streets show that his health is sound. “Now we have to see who tampered with the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif. We had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on humanitarian grounds,” he added.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 5, 2017
Messages
53,826
Reaction score
662
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
GoP signed on it.

Please open an investigation.

Thanks Gill
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top