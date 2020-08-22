Nawaz Sharif's medical reports are fake - Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday declared that the medical reports of the convicted prime minister Nawaz Sharif are fake.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he claimed that Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA), a chemical, was used to show less platelets of Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif told a lie in this regard, sent his incomplete reports thrice and deceived the government,” he said.



Shahbaz Gill said that Nawaz Sharif’s walk in London streets show that his health is sound. “Now we have to see who tampered with the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif. We had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on humanitarian grounds,” he added.