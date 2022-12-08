What's new

Nawaz Sharif's legacy: Roads

Fatso is very proud he made roads in Pakistan. It is not like the roads were made from his own money, but from using loans after loans which the Pakistani nation repay. His legacy is only of a road builder, not a nation builder. Now these roads are not good enough for him and his family; the ones in the UK are. I hope he is paying road tax here in the UK

Nawaz says Gen Zia praised him for building quality road

Former premier is often criticised for supporting Zia's controversial decisions including passing Articles 62, 63.
Did Mota Nawaja do any shift in the heat building these roads? no he was sleeping in his
AC room after drinking lassi. This fatso done plenty of corruption on these motorways as well.

In my village in Azad Kashmir people get together raise money and build roads in the village.
Its not rocket science like mota Nawaja is making it out to be.
 
Ah another Azad Kashmiri! Hey bro 🤝
 
Another Azad Kashmiri!!

Yoo this place is full of us lmao.

My grandfather raised a lot of money to build a road round the back of our village. He decided to do it himself after the rest of the village decided back out of the deal for all of us to contribute
 
Mashallah People of Mirpur living in UK area have spent alot of money on Kotiya (mansions), roads, mosques, schools
and giving charity.
 

