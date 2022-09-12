Nawaz Sharif threaten the judiciary

Najam Sethi views on current situation Here's a recent video. Some comments: 1- There were quite a few members here, I won't name names, who said that Imran Khan ko fauj nay nhn nikala, it was just politics and he got outdone by Zardari or whoever. Please watch the video and see for yourself what a PML tout is now openly saying...

The level playing field he is referring to is the demand of N from the establishment that let NS and Ishaq Dar come back. Establishment agreed to it, but then backed off (a few months back)...and are still right now not too keen on the idea, with the reason that pehle hi bari besti ho chuki hai, we can't afford any more. There are clear splits within on this issue as well. Click to expand...

Don't know who this guy is, but read this statement of his in conjunction with the following:Especially the following part which I wrote:In the Najam Sethi video, pay attention to the words 'N ko level playing field chahiay'.Things sure are going to get interesting.Quote me on this, whoever comes next as the COAS or remains as COAS, N wants guarantees and concessions...again, also been mentioned by Najam Sethi. Save this message and quote it one year from now.