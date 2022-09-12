What's new

Nawaz Sharif threaten the judiciary

Don't know who this guy is, but read this statement of his in conjunction with the following:

Najam Sethi views on current situation

Here's a recent video. Some comments: 1- There were quite a few members here, I won't name names, who said that Imran Khan ko fauj nay nhn nikala, it was just politics and he got outdone by Zardari or whoever. Please watch the video and see for yourself what a PML tout is now openly saying...
defence.pk

Especially the following part which I wrote:

The level playing field he is referring to is the demand of N from the establishment that let NS and Ishaq Dar come back. Establishment agreed to it, but then backed off (a few months back)...and are still right now not too keen on the idea, with the reason that pehle hi bari besti ho chuki hai, we can't afford any more. There are clear splits within on this issue as well.
Click to expand...

In the Najam Sethi video, pay attention to the words 'N ko level playing field chahiay'.

Things sure are going to get interesting.

Quote me on this, whoever comes next as the COAS or remains as COAS, N wants guarantees and concessions...again, also been mentioned by Najam Sethi. Save this message and quote it one year from now.
 
This country and its obsession with deals.

Can’t they allow any institution to grow organically and within the framework it is supposed to work as per the constitution.
 
1662952929507.png
 
Olympus81 said:
This country and its obsession with deals.
Click to expand...

Race 3 movie chal rahe Hy... Lagta Hy establishment Imran khan Kay Sath Hy,and suddenly they facilitate his removal. Lagta Hy members PPP+PMLN Kay ziada Hy and suddenly PTI succeed to select its own Senate chairman. Lagta Hy Q league and MQM PTI Kay Sath Hy but suddenly they refuse to sit on govt benches...

Faisla Imran khan Kay haq me ana hota Hy but judiciary ko 1999 ki repeat Ka dar lag jata and faisla change ho jata. mashallah. Ye mulk nahe circus Hy jahan Bandar naach rahy hy
 
RealNapster said:
Race 3 movie chal rahe Hy... Lagta Hy establishment Imran khan Kay Sath Hy,and suddenly they facilitate his removal. Lagta Hy members PPP+PMLN Kay ziada Hy and suddenly PTI succeed to select its own Senate chairman. Lagta Hy Q league and MQM PTI Kay Sath Hy but suddenly they refuse to sit on govt benches...

Faisla Imran khan Kay haq me ana hota Hy but judiciary ko 1999 ki repeat Ka dar lag jata and faisla change ho jata. mashallah. Ye mulk nahe circus Hy jahan Bandar naach rahy hy
Click to expand...
And that's why kids, army should stay in barracks

Rarely any state survives and thrives with a political army
 
Maula Jatt said:
And that's why kids, army should stay in barracks

Rarely any state survives and thrives with a political army
Click to expand...

Army should stay in barracks.

Religious scholars / leaders should stay at Masjids/ madrasas.

Criminals should stay in prisons.

But the point is , they won't. we will have to put them in those places.
 
Jango said:
Don't know who this guy is, but read this statement of his in conjunction with the following:

Najam Sethi views on current situation

Here's a recent video. Some comments: 1- There were quite a few members here, I won't name names, who said that Imran Khan ko fauj nay nhn nikala, it was just politics and he got outdone by Zardari or whoever. Please watch the video and see for yourself what a PML tout is now openly saying...
defence.pk

Especially the following part which I wrote:



In the Najam Sethi video, pay attention to the words 'N ko level playing field chahiay'.

Things sure are going to get interesting.

Quote me on this, whoever comes next as the COAS or remains as COAS, N wants guarantees and concessions...again, also been mentioned by Najam Sethi. Save this message and quote it one year from now.
Click to expand...
he is Aneeq Naji, Son of Nazir Naji...and hard core PLM-N supporter/ journalist. Aneeq Naji on self exile in UK.
 

