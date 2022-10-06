What's new

Nawaz Sharif taught in Canadian University, video goes viral (Mubarak Ho Pakistan)

Nawaz Sharif taught in Canadian University, video goes viral (globalvillagespace.com)

Nawaz Sharif taught in Canadian University, video goes viral​


Social media users believe the incident is an embarrassment for Pakistan.
Entertainment Desk

5 October 2022
Nawaz Sharif Canadian University



Video of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif being taught allegedly on corruption at the Canadian University. The video from the lecture room of University of Toronto, Canada, has been going viral on social media since Thursday morning.
A student allegedly shared the video of a lecturer delivering a lecture on Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during the class on the Biomedical Communication Course. It is pertinent to mention that Nawaz Sharif had traveled to London and has been living there for the past few years due to health reasons. He was imprisoned on corruption charges before he was allowed to travel to London on health concerns. He left the country in 2019 in an air ambulance for medical treatment, and since then, he is living there with his sons.



Sharif traveled to London after a sudden drop in his platelets informed by doctors. According to the reports, his blood platelets dropped to a critical 16,000. He was also on the drug for the cardiac problem and suffers from kidney disease and diabetes.
Imran Khan’s government was reluctant to send him abroad for the disease. Both private and official medical boards had recommended him to be treated in London since Pakistan does not have adequate facilities to treat him.
PMLN had assured the nation he would return to Pakistan as soon as he is fit to travel. Nawaz Sharif has not returned to Pakistan, but his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has traveled to London to meet him after three years. She traveled to London soon after receiving her passport from the court.


Meanwhile, the video is garnering massive views on social media. Social media users are trolling Nawaz Sharif and the PMLN. A line in the video read, “Talking about his corruption in a biomedical communication course.”
Social media users believe the incident is an embarrassment for Pakistan that a former prime minister is being taught in a foreign university allegedly over corruption cases.
 
Entertainment Desk

