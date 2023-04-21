What's new

Nawaz Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss issues faced by Pakistan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting​

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday discussed the matters related to crises being suffered by Pakistan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Confirming the development, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed on Twitter that the crises being suffered by Pakistan and the solutions to them came under discussion during the meeting in detail.
PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was "positive".

The three-time prime minister and PML-N's chief organiser are currently in Saudi Arabia as they performed Umrah along with their other family members.

The Sharif family reached Saudi Arabia on April 11. Nawaz is visiting Saudi Arabia after six years.

Sources further told The News that Nawaz had initially planned to stay in the Kingdom till April 26, but Hussain Nawaz and his family had requested him to prolong his stay in Jeddah at his residence.

According to sources, Nawaz might also hold a meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Jeddah.

Earlier this month, sources claimed Saudi Arabia's king invited Nawaz — who is considered closer to the royal family — and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill.
HAIDER

HAIDER

PradoTLC said:
Fake newj

It never happened

Notice no photo evidence
He is always look at GCC for help, nothing new. His son in law arrange this meeting. What do you think he went Saudi Arabia for umra ..... lollll .... He went their to get clearance slip to land in Pakistan without any arrest. Neutralize the judiciary, new COAS already in his pocket.......all roads are clear now for the landing of this Royal Patwari ....
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

HAIDER said:
He is always look at GCC for help, nothing new. His son in law arrange this meeting. What do you think he went Saudi Arabia for umra ..... lollll .... He went their to get clearance slip to land in Pakistan without any arrest. Neutralize the judiciary, new COAS already in his pocket.......all roads are clear now for him land for Royal Patwari to land....
I doubt it happened , looking at information disclosed by Soldier speaks the saudis are not interested in a liar , unpopular “leader” and most of all a guy who broke agreements with Saudi not enter politics for 10 years
 
Hyde

Hyde

Whether he met with MBS or not makes no difference for a common Pakistani

He is not a relevant character in the current political scenario of Pakistan
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Anyway let the noonie butt lickers on this forum post any photos….

Pretty sure they can’t unless they do the usual dumbasss thing of posting prior year photos and passing them on as current ones

Hyde said:
Whether he met with MBS or not makes no difference for a common Pakistani

He is not a relevant character in the current political scenario of Pakistan
True

That is why MBS won’t meet him , saudis intel unlike noonie intelligence ( lol) has 100% visibility of what is going on Pakistan

They know khan is the only political force left with any credibility
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

PradoTLC said:
I doubt it happened , looking at information disclosed by Soldier speaks the saudis are not interested in a liar , unpopular “leader” and most of all a guy who broke agreements with Saudi not enter politics for 10 years
Let's see if negotiation with MBS are successful then he will come back to Pakistan and if the judiciary is totally neutralized by fake parliament bill, which is sign by 45 members of special seats. Also MBS may give green light to COAS to let him come back without arrest..... if the talk failed , then he will go back to UK and wait for Faiz Isa oath in the mid of September and President Alvi will be gone in same month.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

HAIDER said:
Let's see if negotiation with MBS are successful then he will come back to Pakistan and if the judiciary is totally neutralized by fake parliament bill, which is sign by 45 members of special seats. Also MBS may give green light to COAS to let him come back without arrest..... if the talk failed , then he will go back to UK and wait for Faiz Isa oath in the mid of September and President Alvi will be gone in same month.
Again unlikely


Saudis know a thing or two about governance, and they know Pakistan is a power keg at the moment , that would explode any time

They know PDM is hopeless incompetent and corrupt.

There is no agreement , no discussion perhaps Royal dictates that MBS wants. Remember PDM & army have almost zero leverage here
 

