What's new

Nawaz Sharif rejects Pak Army inquiry report on Karachi incident

soldier97

soldier97

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 25, 2018
9
0
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
tired of this man's dirty politics, lies and political statements...

Get Well Soon MNS... we are waiting
 
baqai

baqai

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
1,639
1
2,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
he is responding to DG ISPR tweet from Dawn Leaks in which he also used same kind of words "report rejected"

NS should just shut the F up he is only doing more damage than he can handle, 4 officers are sacked, 2 of which are brigadier level, this is step towards right direction and ganja should be happy with that instead he is being as ziddi as IK
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 16, 2020
22
0
31
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
A person with fake medical reports, fake businesses, fake money trails, fake fonts, fake mandate is having the audacity to reject it. Someone should put some sense he is not being served "allo ghost" ki plate that he is rejecting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
2
Views
12K
peter chamberlin
P
fatman17
Political cartel active again in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
1K
batmannow
batmannow

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top