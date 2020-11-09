Nawaz Sharif Refused Extension to General Raheel Shareef 3 Times

Tameem said:

This tell a lot about NS as well, continuously refusing extension to Raheel Sharif the most decorated General in recent time.

Nawaz Sharif definitely a courageous Man....No Doubt!!



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1325680326337830915

The allegation put across not an ordinary person but a General himself and colleague of G. Raheel Sharif.



Why every COAS found it to have an Extension a Career Goal?....I just don't understands.





First of all, its not a PHENOMENA as mentioned by you...nor EVERY COAS asked for extension. We have examples of Gen Waheed, Gen Asif, Gen Jehangir, Gen Gul Hassan and Gen Tikka.Moreover, this allegation is not directly from Gen Qadir, he is QUOTING MNS who told him this thing. As seen in your quoted video, Gen Qadir was also surprised on this allegation. Rest, MNS should bring forward proof of this allegation.