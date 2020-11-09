What's new

Nawaz Sharif Refused Extension to General Raheel Shareef 3 Times

Tameem

Tameem

Jan 27, 2008
This is embarassing...I must say, Custodian of Two Nishan-e-Haider family, literally begging for Extension without success.
This tell a lot about NS as well, continuously refusing extension to Raheel Sharif the most decorated General in recent time.
Nawaz Sharif definitely a courageous Man....No Doubt!!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1325680326337830915

The allegation put across not an ordinary person but a General himself and colleague of G. Raheel Sharif.

Why every COAS found it to have an Extension a Career Goal?....I just don't understands.

@Irfan Baloch or @PanzerKiel
Can you shed some light on this phenomena in Pak Army
 
volatile

volatile

Mar 11, 2011
Irony is people who are against reelected politicians enjoy multiple tenures .
Musharraf enjoyed 11 years .
Kiyani 8 years
Raheel Shareef 4 years
Bajwa 4+4 years
 
Pandora

Pandora

Feb 15, 2013
As a matter of fact Raheel Shareif refused extension after it being offered to him repeated. This is a fact which was admitted by PMLN and even Chaudry Nisar.
 
PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

Dec 5, 2006
First of all, its not a PHENOMENA as mentioned by you...nor EVERY COAS asked for extension. We have examples of Gen Waheed, Gen Asif, Gen Jehangir, Gen Gul Hassan and Gen Tikka.

Moreover, this allegation is not directly from Gen Qadir, he is QUOTING MNS who told him this thing. As seen in your quoted video, Gen Qadir was also surprised on this allegation. Rest, MNS should bring forward proof of this allegation.
 
