Nawaz Sharif Refused Extension to General Raheel Shareef 3 Times

This is embarassing...I must say, Custodian of Two Nishan-e-Haider family, literally begging for Extension without success.
This tell a lot about NS as well, continuously refusing extension to Raheel Sharif the most decorated General in recent time.
Nawaz Sharif definitely a courageous Man....No Doubt!!
The allegation put across not an ordinary person but a General himself and colleague of G. Raheel Sharif.
Why every COAS found it to have an Extension a Career Goal?....I just don't understands.
@Irfan Baloch or @PanzerKiel
Can you shed some light on this phenomena in Pak Army
