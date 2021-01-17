What's new

Nawaz Sharif ready to leave for Saudi Arabia after Saudi govt invites him

Nawaz Sharif will pay an important visit to Saudi Arabia in a few days, close sources said

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who has been residing in London for almost a year, is leaving for Saudi Arabia for a few days.


Sources close to him have said that he will stay in Saudi Arabia for two to three weeks and return to London.

He will also enjoy Umrah in Saudi Arabia. During his stay, he will also hold meetings with senior Saudi officials.

jang.com.pk

نواز شریف چند روز تک سعودی عرب کا اہم دورہ کرینگے، قریبی ذرائع

لاہور(پرویز بشیر) پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد میاں...
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

can the t*0i wal put a spin on this please? on this 'sher' like move.
 
He sure doesn't travel and live like a sick man... ???

Confused... Was the Amir Al Momineen and his Daughter Khalifa Al Momineen lying???

Please 🙏🙏 i
 
But he can not travel. Said his lawyer and some other sanji DAAR of corrupt tola.
Ofcourse he can he still eats pizza

Any 70 years old person with heart disease can travel, eatpizza, dropdead or have a heart attack anytime

Doesnt mean they are unable to do daily activities

Infact Infact ven a young guy in his 30 can drop dead with heart attack at anytime

With repect to logistics pretty sure he has 5-6 passports from malta, british isls to carrabean and turkey
 
Will Pakistan move interpol against him while he is in Saudia?
He should be nailed to the floor soon as he lands there.
If Saudis are going to assist a convicted criminal in any way than they should know such things will have a reaction..
 
He sure doesn't travel and live like a sick man... ???

Confused... Was the Amir Al Momineen and his Daughter Khalifa Al Momineen lying???

Please 🙏🙏 i
I always maintain that the biggest strength and only strength of nawaj is making chawal out of weak minds. even bigger tragedy is that people who so openly buy their bull like the gospel. That's the tragedy of Pakistan.
He was and will remain a sock puppet of Saudi Arabia.
sher sheeer. sheeeeeeer
 
Saudi government has betrayed Pakistan by supporting corrupt mafia. We need to get out of the slavery of Arabs by improving our economy and Provinding free skill training in Pakistan so our people can get the skill jobs instead of working low level unskilled jobs in Arab world. I have a feeling that KPK is on the right track and in next 10 years they will be ahead of rest of the Pakistan.
 
saudis at it agian.. when will these gulfies stop medling in other countries affairs
 
He will also enjoy Umrah
In my opinion Umrah is not entertainment that you enjoy Umrah, may be author wrote from Mian Saanp's perspective. Anyway, Pakistan should try to get this criminal back from Kingdom, although like Western countries, their side kicks in region also support criminals and crooks of Pakistan and provide them safe heavens, but still Pakistan should try, either we will get him or earn point to use sometime later when Kingdom will be needing our help without anything for us in that help request.
 
