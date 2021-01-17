Nawaz Sharif ready to leave for Saudi Arabia after Saudi govt invites him

Nawaz Sharif will pay an important visit to Saudi Arabia in a few days, close sources said

نواز شریف چند روز تک سعودی عرب کا اہم دورہ کرینگے، قریبی ذرائع لاہور(پرویز بشیر) پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد میاں...

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who has been residing in London for almost a year, is leaving for Saudi Arabia for a few days.Sources close to him have said that he will stay in Saudi Arabia for two to three weeks and return to London.He will also enjoy Umrah in Saudi Arabia. During his stay, he will also hold meetings with senior Saudi officials.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------can the t*0i wal put a spin on this please? on this 'sher' like move.