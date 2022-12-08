What's new

Nawaz Sharif praising dictator Zia-Ul-Haq

SecularNationalist said:
A son is suppose to praise his abu who brought him to this world. It comes naturally.
His real original mentor was LG Ghulam Jeelani, who had illicit relations with Kalsoom Nawaz. Nawaz used to take Kalsoom to General's house, and to wait in veranda, while General was advancing and attacking, in the room. 😛😛😛

Jeelani later introduced Noora Sharif to Zia ul Haq, and then this whole Kanjar-khaana started.
 
Last edited:
SIPRA said:
His real original mentor was LG Ghulam Jeelani, who had illicit relations with Kalsoom Nawaz. Nawaz used to take Kalsoom to General's house, and to wait in veranda, while General was advancing and attacking, in the room. 😛😛😛
if true, my respect for that lady has increased tenfold.
She is a loyal wife. She did all that for her husband. aur husband bhi kaddoo ke munh wala.
What a saint of a women.
 
villageidiot said:
if true, my respect for that lady has increased tenfold.
She is a loyal wife. She did all that for her husband. aur husband bhi kaddoo ke munh wala.
What a saint of a women.
Of course. She was also known to have illicit relations with Captain Safdar. That was, what Rana Sanaullah (who was then in PPP) meant, when he said in those times that "Captain Safdar double shift lagaata hae." 😛😛😛
 
Kids won't know but those of us who lived through General Zia era , remember that as the golden era of Pakistan.
No wonder 33 heads of state and 72 high ranking government delegations were present at his funeral, including the PM of India.
 

