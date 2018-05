Nawaz Sharif wants to Break up Pakistan ,create ‘Greater Punjab’

RAW CIA Agent Nawaz Sharif & Sharif Mafia Current Objective :



Break up of Pakistan , Balkanization of Pakistan ,Merger with Hindu India.





Step 2 :, Balkanization of Pakistan ,India.

Ultimate Mission :

Greater India & Akhand Hindu Bharat (with out 900 Million Muslims

Their start is to Exterminate Indian Muslims & Kashmiri Muslims in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir