Nawaz Sharif, other PML-N leaders booked on treason charges

Nawaz Sharif, other PML-N leaders booked on treason charges
Ahmer Khokhar On Oct 5, 2020


LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have been booked on treason charges, ARY News reported on Monday.

The case was registered at the PS Shahdara on the complaint of a local citizen Badar Rasheed.


Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khawaja and Rana Sanaullah were also named in the case.


Elder Sharif and other PML-N leaders are deliberately defaming the state institutions and carrying out hate speeches, the FIR read.
Badar Rasheed in his plea further stated that Nawaz Sharif is convicted by Pakistani courts and doing speeches against the country’s institutions from London.
He has urged the authorities to take action against Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders under the Pakistan Prevention of Electronic Crime Act.

On Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan had also been booked on treason charges over his anti-state speeches.
The case was registered at the Satelite Town Police Station Gujranwala over the complaint of SHO. Safdar Awan in his press conference on Saturday had criticized state institutions.

arynews.tv

Nawaz Sharif, other PML-N leaders booked on treason charges

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have been booked on treason charges.
arynews.tv
---------
 
