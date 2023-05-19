Nawaz Sharif 'opposes' ban on PTI

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not in favour of banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported, citing sources.
As per details, the PML-N is ‘divided’ over the decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the May 9 violence, as a majority of the leaders are not in favour to ban PTI. Few leaders of PML-N are in favour of banning PTI and tough time for its leadership, the sources said.
Sources said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has asked senior party leaders to avoid demanding and commenting on banning PTI.
The elder Sharif has directed the party leadership to differentiate between the ‘terrorists’ and political personalities, the sources said.
Read more: PPP, MQM oppose federal cabinet decision to ban PTI
“Terrorists should be trialled under Military Act and cases of other political leaders should be heard in the civil courts,” Nawaz Sharif was quoted as saying according to sources.
Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the federal government is not considering to impose a ban on Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
It may be noted that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), the two major allies of the incumbent government, have also reportedly opposed the proposal to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
