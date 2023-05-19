What's new

Nawaz Sharif 'opposes' ban on PTI

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,318
13
32,042
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
NAWAZ-SHARIF.jpg

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not in favour of banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the PML-N is ‘divided’ over the decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the May 9 violence, as a majority of the leaders are not in favour to ban PTI. Few leaders of PML-N are in favour of banning PTI and tough time for its leadership, the sources said.

Sources said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has asked senior party leaders to avoid demanding and commenting on banning PTI.

The elder Sharif has directed the party leadership to differentiate between the ‘terrorists’ and political personalities, the sources said.

Read more: PPP, MQM oppose federal cabinet decision to ban PTI

“Terrorists should be trialled under Military Act and cases of other political leaders should be heard in the civil courts,” Nawaz Sharif was quoted as saying according to sources.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the federal government is not considering to impose a ban on Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It may be noted that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), the two major allies of the incumbent government, have also reportedly opposed the proposal to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
arynews.tv

Nawaz Sharif 'opposes' ban on PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not in favour of banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP opens doors for former PTI leaders
Replies
0
Views
4
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Government issued diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif
Replies
12
Views
465
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Disagreement' among ruling allies over negotiations with PTI
Replies
0
Views
145
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah warns PTI of consequences over 'Jail Bharo Movement
Replies
1
Views
266
Fasbre2
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz summons key Session of coalition parties' on Monday
Replies
0
Views
184
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom