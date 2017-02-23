Nawaz Sharif once again calls attention to 'Vote ko Izat do'

What's new

Two years following election, Nawaz Sharif once again calls attention to 'dishonour of votes'
Dawn.comUpdated 20 Sep 2020
All eyes are on Islamabad where the much-hyped gathering of the opposition leaders, aimed at devising a strategy to oust the PTI-led coalition government, is taking place.


PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari delivered the opening speech at the PPP-hosted multiparty conference through video link.
Zardari thanked supreme leader of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif for virtually attending the conference and asked everyone to pray for the deposed prime minister's health. Both Zardari and Nawaz, who are facing corruption cases, are currently out on bail on account of their health.
He criticised the government over what he called were "tactics" to suppress the opposition and media.
He welcomed Maryam, PML-N vice-president and daughter of Nawaz Sharif, and said he was happy to see her at the conference. "We have seen the difficulties she has faced and we can understand because my own sister has gone to jail and my wife went to jail [...] We pay tribute to her and we are with you, and will keep fighting for your cause and you will keep fighting for ours, I am sure."
Nawaz breaks his silence
Nawaz then addressed participants via video link from London, marking his political comeback after more than a year. He started by thanking PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for hosting the conference as well as Zardari, saying he would not forget the love with which the former president spoke to him a day earlier.
"I am thankful to the organisers of the conference for giving me the opportunity to talk. Even though I am away from my country, I know very well what condition the country and the people are in. I believe this is a decisive turn; it is necessary to protect democracy [...] and take fearless decisions."
In an all-encompassing speech, which centred on criticising the Imran Khan-led government, Nawaz spoke on the "poor state" of Pakistan's economy, "deteriorating" international relations, "muzzling" of media and "corruption within the PTI and Bani Gala".
"The country's leader keeps harping on about accountability but he himself is involved in raising sugar prices. Will no reference be filed against him?"
He also repeated opposition's allegation that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with the connivance of PTI, was carrying out only "selective accountability".
'Democracy in danger'
"If we don't do it [take a step] today, when will we?" asked Nawaz, who has been in the UK since November last year for medical treatment.
"I agree with Maulana [Fazlur Rehman, chief of JUI-F] that we need to make this conference purposeful or people will be disappointed.
"Pakistan has been constantly deprived from a democratic system [...] When the vote is dishonoured, the entire democratic system becomes meaningless. When it is decided before the election process as to who will win and who will lose, then it can be guessed how the public is betrayed and how the public's mandate is stolen."
Pakistan has become a laboratory of "such experiments", added Nawaz. "Every child knows that no prime minister has been allowed to complete five years in power."
All dictators have spent multiple years while premiers have hardly been allowed to complete their term, he said.
"When a dictator was first brought into the courtroom for violating the Constitution, you saw what happened. Court gave dictators the right to play with the Constitution and acquitted someone who broke the Constitution twice [...] Whereas the ones who follow the Constitution are still in jail."
'Parallel government'
Nawaz said former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani once pointed to "a state within a state" in Pakistan. "It is saddening that the situation has escalated to a state above the state. This parallel government illness is the root-cause of our problems."
Speaking about the 2018 elections, he said the the primary reason for the current problems were those people who "hijacked the people's mandate by putting inexperienced people in power". "This is a violation of the Constitution. Has anyone given a thought to what a grave crime it is to steal the people's mandate?"
"Can I ask why the Results Transmission System (RTS) was closed for hours during election, why polling agents were thrown out during counting? Why was dhandli done, on whose saying and why? The secretary Election Commission should answer and all those responsible will have to answer."
'Martial law has been enforced'
Nawaz alleged the government has enforced a "martial law" . "Criminals are allowed to make amendments to the Constitution [...] the people's premier is expelled and his family is insulted.
"This conference should bring forth a concrete plan of action for saving democracy, a concrete policy should be made for solving the problem of 'a parallel state'.
"Our foremost priority should be removing this selected government and this system. Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who installed Imran Khan and who manipulated elections to bring an inefficient man like him into power and thus destroyed the country.
"If change is not brought, it will bring irreversible loss to this country. It is very important that our armed forces stay away from our governmental system according to our Constitution and the Quaid's speech, and not interfere with the people's choice. We have made this country a joke in our own eyes and internationally as well.
"I again urge this all-party conference to go beyond its traditional ways and form a plan of action."
'Plan of action'
In his speech, Bilawal emphasised the need for the multiparty conference to come up with a proper plan of action for "gaining freedom for the people".
"If [the people's] elected representatives cannot even speak in parliament and get their votes re-counted, what hope will the nation have?" he asked. He demanded that the opposition be given a level-playing field — not only in politics and media but in the parliament as well.
He urged the opposition to unite and launch a movement similar to the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) in the past."We are standing with the decision this forum takes and are willing to fight till our last breath," he said.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif took the mic next, saying that the dictatorships in the country's history had not only put a black mark on democracy but also damaged the judiciary.
Talking about the 2018 elections, he said: "Remember when a selected government came into power and the selected prime minister promised the nation that the discrepancy in the elections, the disappearance of the RTS system, and the pre-engineering of election results would be investigated."
Shehbaz claimed that the committee formed to investigate had not made even "an inch of progress".
"[The government] alleges that the opposition did not cooperate. I am ready for a probe so what bigger lie can there be?"
A-list attendance
Leaders of PPP, including chairperson Bilawal, started arriving at a five-star hotel in the capital, where the conference is being held, on Sunday morning. Senator Sherry Rehman while speaking to the media said that today's would a "historic all-party conference".


Rehman had earlier told Dawn that heads and representatives of 12 opposition parties would be attending the conference. Jamaat-i-Islaami, however, distanced itself from the gathering.
PML-N, National Party (NP), Awami National Party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and Jamiatul Hadees are participating in the conference.
PML-N delegation, under party president and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, arrived at the conference with Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Ameer Maqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb.


'No NRO'
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, who held a press conference early on Sunday, reiterated the government's stance that the opposition would not be given any NRO-like (National Reconciliation Ordinance) concession.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz termed the multiparty conference "a flimsy attempt to put pressure on the government to back off on accountability".
"PM Imran Khan will never compromise his commitment on corruption. Hence no NRO," he said ahead of the conference.


Following news of Nawaz's address, Gill had warned “the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and other legal options” would be used if the PML-N supremo's speech was aired by TV channels.
The speech, however, was aired by TV channels as well as live streamed on social media platforms.
 
I hope three times PM Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and repair the damage once again the current foreign funded incompetent Government has done.

I hope he will also help the current Pakistani Army Chief find a suitable country to live in and serve like Pervez Musharraf and Raheel Sharif are doing.
 
Irony is that they used to bark at each other but now are in each other's laps... Still some morons support these bozos...
 
This traitor continues to be relevant and not brought to justice... shame on Pakistani establishment, they just don't know how to deal with the enemy of the state and its people.
 
I hope three times PM Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and repair the damage once again the current foreign funded incompetent Government has done.

I hope he will also help the current Pakistani Army Chief find a suitable country to live in and serve like Pervez Musharraf and Raheel Sharif are doing.
from the speech it looks like he will land in jail , he went on to criticise the military establishment also demanded to open up the humud ur rehman commission report
 
Does he has anything else to say other then same randi rona regarding his disposal
He does not, but hordes of Pakistanis with their low IQ still support this human garbage.
 
from the speech it looks like he will land in jail , he went on to criticise the military establishment also demanded to open up the humud ur rehman commission report
Frankly speaking, taking on militarily establishment won't serve PMLN cause moving forward. Though anti-army media crooks will cheer his speech today on twitter and on various news channels but in real, PTI Govt and militarily establishment will come even closer to each other now despite of average performance by PTI Govt at economic front.
 
Frankly speaking, taking on militarily establishment won't serve PMLN cause moving forward. Though anti-army media crooks will cheer his speech today on twitter and on various news channels but in real, PTI Govt and militarily establishment will come even closer to each other now despite of average performance by PTI Govt at economic front.
He just handed over 2023 elections to IK. Nothing we will just see the repeat of Altaf Hussain, with occasional army bashing from London.
 
He does not, but hordes Pakistanis with their low IQ still support this human garbage.
He has nothing to lose except his safe heaven in UK at the moment, escaping court proceedings. Though this will be in jeopardy as well now.
 
Of course respect the vote and how about respecting the laws and help government law enforcers to answers their few inquires about the massive embezzlements committed and the properties which have got no money trails and under your family names.
 
I hope three times PM Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and repair the damage once again the current foreign funded incompetent Government has done.

I hope he will also help the current Pakistani Army Chief find a suitable country to live in and serve like Pervez Musharraf and Raheel Sharif are doing.
I hope when he comes back in 2023 he should do a proper job. He tried alot last time with deficit of 24b$..but he understimated our begging capacity from arab world
If he doubles that then truely we can become like zimbabwe ..we need him so people of pakistan can learn a lesson
 
Frankly speaking, taking on militarily establishment won't serve PMLN cause moving forward. Though anti-army media crooks will cheer his speech today on twitter and on various news channels but in real, PTI Govt and militarily establishment will come even closer to each other now despite of average performance by PTI Govt at economic front.
I will take average performance any day on negative performance
 
