Nawaz Sharif not willing for election

Brief messaging between PMLN and PTI. Nawaz Sharif is not agreed with the early election or given any election date. What is the purpose of forming a toothless committee to negotiate elections or related issues?

Brief messaging between PMLN and PTI. Nawaz Sharif is not agreed with the early election or given any election date. What is the purpose of forming a toothless committee to negotiate election?
This so-called Committee is a mere deception and ploy, by Mir Bajwa, to deflate momentum of the Long March.
 
Nawaz Shareef doesn't matter. Those who matter pressure will be put on them. If they feel the pressure, they will give one signal to MQM and BAP and they will leave Government and this Government will be over.
 
Today his grand son was involved in a skirmish with the protestor, love how under pressure the entire family is....this make me understand when liver eating, teeth screeching, fist squeezing nani say "Imraaaannnn khaaaan"....so much frustration in her voice.....I love it and believe in Allah once again...Allah of Insaaf.
 
Who is that dirty old bastard to decide what happens in Pakistan?
 
Yes, the establishment is still " A for political " .
 
The willingness of a two bit corrupt disqualified noora doesn't matter. Now the long March has been announced and the people will decide the election date. An ocean of people from all seven sides will enter Islamabad and they will decide the election date. And no neutral, PDM or mafia sitting abroad can stop it.
 
Is there a video?
 
To make them feel the pressure D chowk and Red Zone should be occupied.Islamabad police is just 13000. No amount of rangers and police can stop the ocean of people this time.
 
I would advise Junaid Safdar to read Hudaiyba Paper mill reference papers.

Should realize how much haram he’s been eating and the honest thing to do would be to cut off ties with his corrupt family.
 

