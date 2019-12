Brother mine,



Allow me to request you not to respond in such manner... Perhaps, it is unbecoming for a person like yourself.



We are Paks, Pak is OurLand...



And whoever has harmed Pakistan dies a dog's death. Always!



PakPositiveNationalism is the only way forward.



If you are offeneded by my intervention... kindly, accept my appologies..



Mangus

Click to expand...