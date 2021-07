ziaulislam said:

Why do people bash the establishment?

Establishment can do shit to someone who is this popular and loved by the people

Wow. Just wow. The audacity of these people. What is the difference between Altaf Hussain and Nawaz Sharif? Both conspiring against the state of Pakistan.Well I am very happy for one. Nawaz and his clan are never going to make it to power. I cannot imagine how Maryam will ever be elected by her supporters.