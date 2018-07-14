Nawaz Sharif meet Indian Military Attache

Haroon Rasheed says in his program that in last couple of days Nawaz had meet Indian Military Attache in London.This news was also given by Shahbaz Gil in his yesterday's press conference, even though he didn't specifically spelled out. But he said, that we (i.e. Pakistani Government) knows who you were meeting in London.If this is true, Nawaz should be tried for treason.It is a stated aim of India to break up Pakistan. They are actively working on it. There are plenty of evidences of Indian's involvement in Terror activities in Pakistan.Including financing, training, and arming terrorists to act against the state and people of Pakistan.It is beyond my comprehension that why Government of Pakistan brings all these proofs to the world!!Indian has to deal right now, before it is too late.