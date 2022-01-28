What's new

Nawaz Sharif medical reports were not fake neither Cabinet asked me to investigate authenticity : Attorney General, Khalid Javed Khan

There is no material in front of me on the basis of which I can say that the medical reports before Nawaz Sharif left the country were fake. Dr. Yasmin Rashid also said that this is not the case. The cabinet did not even ask me to investigate the matter. Attorney General, Khalid Javed Khan

I am against arrests in financial cases. All cases should be thoroughly investigated first by NAB and if necessary, accused should be put on ECL. After arrests NAB does not make a case for two years, this is unfair.

