  • Monday, August 20, 2018

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 20, 2018 at 8:24 PM.

    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

    [​IMG]

    ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has decided to place former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the Exit Control List, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

    The cabinet also directed the law ministry to initiate process to attach the Sharif Family’s Avenfield properties as the belong to people of Pakistan.

    "Avenfield properties are subject to ownership of the people of Pakistan. A task force led by Shehzad Akbar has been established to recover all illegal assets stashed abroad," he said.

    He said law and interior ministries have been directed to make arrangements to bring Hassan Nawaz, Hussein Nawaz and Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan and present them before the court. The British institution be contacted if needed.

    "It has been decided that the process or accountability will begin with the Prime Minister and his cabinet. The assets which have already been declared by the Prime Minister and the cabinet will be made public and we will face legal and public accountability ourselves," he said.

    The information minister said that iIn accordance with the austerity drive, the additional cars in use of the Prime Minister House would be auctioned.

    The Principal Secretary will announce the date, conditions & other details for the auction. "It has been decided that no minister will be allowed to avail health facilities overseas on national exchequer. Foreign tours of the ministers on expense of the national exchequer have been restricted," he said.

    Committee to review govt propoerties

    "There are two kinds of properties under the ownership of the government. The first are the heritage properties which have historical significance. A committee under Shafaqat Mahmood will work on preserving these & making them beneficial for general public," he said.

    He said that Prime Minister Khan would not make any foreign trips over the next three months.

    "The Prime Minister does not intend to make any foreign tours over the next three months unless there is a pressing matter in need to be addressed," he said.

    "Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi will make the necessary foreign tours himself. No other minister will make a tour on expenses of the National Exchequer," he said.

    To a question, he said that if Nawaz Sharif has been bearing the Prime Minister House expenses from his own pocket then his income tax statement is false according to which he can't afford it.
     
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid FULL MEMBER

    they are already on ecl as their passports are under custody of army.it would be much better if ik announced to arrest zardari also.only arresting pmln members will not end corruption .there are many other corrupts also who are looting even today
     
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    imran khan himself cant go and start arresting people there needs to be all the proof and evidence before they move so that these corrupt people all have no way to buy their way out and outmaneuver the justice system so we need to have swift justice not start a case for years.
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    You have to get used to the new Pakistan where institutions do things. Zardari has been granted bail by the court.
     
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid FULL MEMBER

    govt can influence judiciary.he should ask cj to speed up cases but all his focus is on pmln and he should widen his scope of accountability .he once accused mqm of killing pti workers and woman leader in karachi and now make alliance with them.it seems he will go for selective accountability and it will lead to disaster in long run
     
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid FULL MEMBER

    but what is reason same judiciary convicts nawaz but not zardari .their is something behind this which needs to be investigated by ik govt and he should put findings infront of public.atleast he should give a recommendation for starting proceeds against all corrupts by saying in cabinet meetimg but he is quite on ppp corruption and speak only against pmln in today cabinet meeting
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    The reason is the presence of geemay wala naan in your brain. As soon as, it get removed you will see that Zardari and his sister are both under trial ...

    [​IMG]
     
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Courts dismissed the appeal until judgement of all cases have been given.
     
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Well they did distinguish that mqm has left altaf so like I said many times give them a chance don’t jump the gun on day 1 let them try to prove you wrong
     
