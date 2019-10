Nawaz Sharif latest Medical Report: Disease revealed in initial diagnosis

24 Oct, 2019

LAHORE - As per the initial diagnosis, Nawaz Sharif has been diagnosed with Thrombocytopenia.On the other hand, a Karachi-based doctor, Tahir Shamsi, has arrived at Lahore’s Services Hospital.Thrombocytopenia is a condition characterized by abnormally low levels of thrombocytes, also known as platelets, in the blood. A normal human platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood.Meanwhile, medical board will decide today whether to send Nawaz abroad for treatment or not.