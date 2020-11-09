Nawaz Sharif has no evidence for his claims of establishment interference: Muhammad Zubair

In a rather tragic turn of events, official spokesperson of Nawaz Sharif has clarified that he has no evidence of establishment interference in 2018 elections. He further stated that all statements against army leadership by Nawaz Sharif are of "political" nature, and thus requires no evidence.So that's it? Entire narrative of convicted criminal and absconder Nawaz Sharif was just a Topi Drama to fool the gullible masses yet again? Who is now going to punish those that let him out of jail in the first place?