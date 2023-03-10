Nawaz Sharif going to Louis Vuitton store

Forget all of the shopping for a moment. It is the elephant in the room that people are missing. The backers of Nawaz Sharif. Britain likes to present itself as a civilised nation. Yet this country always provides help to absconders and terrorists like Altaf Hussain. There is not a single soul to question how Britain is providing refuge to an absconder. The irony is that Britain acknowledges Panama paper findings. Yet here we are. Imran Khan tried to make a point of this during his rule, but even he stopped questioning Britain's role at some point.



Britain is a problematic country when we look at its role in destabilising Pakistan.