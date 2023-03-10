What's new

Nawaz Sharif going to Louis Vuitton store

F

Fasbre2

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2022
585
-6
833
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
19,014
-26
35,337
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Forget all of the shopping for a moment. It is the elephant in the room that people are missing. The backers of Nawaz Sharif. Britain likes to present itself as a civilised nation. Yet this country always provides help to absconders and terrorists like Altaf Hussain. There is not a single soul to question how Britain is providing refuge to an absconder. The irony is that Britain acknowledges Panama paper findings. Yet here we are. Imran Khan tried to make a point of this during his rule, but even he stopped questioning Britain's role at some point.

Britain is a problematic country when we look at its role in destabilising Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Video | Amid economic crisis, ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif gets trolled for ‘shopping’ at Louis Vuitton in London
Replies
0
Views
166
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Government issued diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif
Replies
12
Views
395
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Those who defamed Nawaz Sharif should be taught a lesson: Javed Latif
Replies
9
Views
294
maverick1977
maverick1977
INDIAPOSITIVE
Top global luxury brands to open stores in Reliance’s $1b mall the size of 10 football fields for uber-rich Indians Louis Vuitton, Gucci
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
HAIDER
Nawaz Sharif drops hint of his return to Pakistan
2
Replies
20
Views
690
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom