Nawaz Sharif goes to hell and makes call to Pakistan

Both the Modi and Nawaz are banished to hell for corrupting the subcontinent

The Modi begs the devil for long distance call his friend in India.

The devil agrees, and the Modi talks for a hour. The Devil looks up the rate chart for long distance calls and hands over a $1,000,000 bill. The Modi brags this to Nawaz, and in rage of fits throws a tantrum and demands from the devil a call to her daughter Marryumm AKA Miss Calibri font in Lahore. The devil grants permission and allows for call.

Nawaz speaks to her for 2+ hours, and the devil then hands him a $10,000 bill. Nawaz is gleely fully happy and then brags it to Modi on this great deal.

The Modi infuriated with this demands why the devil charged him so much!..

The devil explained that since Nawaz's brother came to power Pakistan has become a living hell on earth... hence local rates apply.


You could have simply posted Moeed Pirzada's joke.
 

